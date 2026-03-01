Iran Confirms Khamenei Family Killed in US-Israel Strikes: Daughter, Grandchild, Daughter-in-Law & Son-in-Law Dead as Tehran Tensions Explode

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that the daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. The agency reported that, “Iran confirms the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law.”







Iran Leader Khamenei Dead: Says Trump

Trump also emphasized his outcry against Khamenei leadership. He termed the Iranian leader as being one of the most evil leaders of all time and went on to argue that his death could be termed as a justice. Trump said that Khamenei had done immeasurable damage to the Iranian people, but also the Americans and other people who had been hurt by the Iranian affairs across the decades. The president presented the development as an accountability moment of the long held grievances.

Trump also put a warning that military action against Iran would be resumed in his post. The implication of the statement is that the leadership and infrastructure of the country is still under constant pressure, which means that the United States is ready to take decisive actions, should a need arise. He placed these measures as a culmination of a bigger move that needed to be made to make sure that Iran could be no longer a threat to the stability of the region and to international security.

Iranian Drone Strike Hits Burj Al Arab Hotel

The incident of the Burj Al Arab took place some hour following the retaliatory attacks on the UAE on Dubai International Airport (DXB). The police verified that 4 individuals were wounded at DXB, where emergency teams offered emergency medical help. The attack brought about a lot of consequences such as flight cancellations and stoppage of operations in the airports that impacted thousands of passengers. The authorities stressed that the state of affairs was closely observed.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇦🇪 Iran strikes renowned Burj Al-Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE. pic.twitter.com/yMdK6l2KEL — I’m Groot (@Im_Groot_7) February 28, 2026







The attacks are included in the growing tensions in the region after attacks by US-Israel on Iranian targets. According to these operations, the US President, Donald Trump, said that the Supreme Leader in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed, which indicated that heavy bombings would continue in the area. Iran on the other hand demanded that its leaders be safe and sound. Trump has called the military operation one geared towards regime change in Tehran, and state media in Iran claimed more than 200 deaths in the attacks and retaliation.

