The Dubai Media Office reported that the police managed to intercept a drone that was flying into the city and debris falling ignited a small fire on the exterior hill of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. Civil Defence teams, in turn, acted on the spot and put the fire under control but none of the hotel was injured, according to the officials. A number of videos were shared on the social media with flames and emergency services and firefighters rushing to the scene as people evacuated and it increased the panic among the crowd about the situation that was going on.

Iranian Drone Strike Reportedly Hits Burj Al Arab Hotel Following Dubai Airport Attack Amid Gulf Tensions — Watch Video

The incident of the Burj Al Arab took place some hour following the retaliatory attacks on the UAE on Dubai International Airport (DXB). The police verified that 4 individuals were wounded at DXB, where emergency teams offered emergency medical help. The attack brought about a lot of consequences such as flight cancellations and stoppage of operations in the airports that impacted thousands of passengers. The authorities stressed that the state of affairs was closely observed.

The attacks are included in the growing tensions in the region after attacks by US-Israel on Iranian targets. According to these operations, the US President, Donald Trump, said that the Supreme Leader in Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed, which indicated that heavy bombings would continue in the area. Iran on the other hand demanded that its leaders be safe and sound. Trump has called the military operation one geared towards regime change in Tehran, and state media in Iran claimed more than 200 deaths in the attacks and retaliation.

The retaliation by Iran included attacks on US bases in the Middle East, Israel and other targets, which disturbed the air travel, oil transportation, and stability in the region. There were no reported American combat casualties in the US military, yet FBI counterterrorism, and State Department immediately advised its citizens to be more cautious all over the world. The UAE referred to the developing crisis as a historic event, as global powers failed to provide the security in the region, yet the government manages the immediate danger and secures the civilians.

