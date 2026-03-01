Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead dubai airport chaos Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Burj Khalifa Evacuation Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit donald trump latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran's Supreme Leader 'One Of The Most Evil People'

(AI-Generated Image)
(AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 1, 2026 03:47:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

On Truth Social, the US President Donald Trump declared that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, is deceased. Trump has used this as an opportunity to portray the death of Khamenei as a historic occurrence that gives the Iranians the only greatest opportunity to take control of their state. The president pointed out that the situation was a political and moral turning point and it seemed that end of Khamenei might have some long term impacts on the region.

Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

Trump also emphasized his outcry against Khamenei leadership. He termed the Iranian leader as being one of the most evil leaders of all time and went on to argue that his death could be termed as a justice. Trump said that Khamenei had done immeasurable damage to the Iranian people, but also the Americans and other people who had been hurt by the Iranian affairs across the decades. The president presented the development as an accountability moment of the long held grievances.


You Might Be Interested In

Trump also put a warning that military action against Iran would be resumed in his post. The implication of the statement is that the leadership and infrastructure of the country is still under constant pressure, which means that the United States is ready to take decisive actions, should a need arise. He placed these measures as a culmination of a bigger move that needed to be made to make sure that Iran could be no longer a threat to the stability of the region and to international security.

Ayatollah Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

The post on Truth Social highlights how Trump communicates crudely and how he is not afraid to make remarks on very sensitive events in the international sphere. Although this post is quite a daring statement concerning the death of Khamenei, it is an issue of verification, and no external proof was given at the time. The scenario contributes to the growing tensions in the Middle East and is still attracting the international community.

ALSO READ: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, ‘There Are Many Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Is No Longer’

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 3:28 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayatollah Khamenei Is DeadAyatollah Khamenei Is Dead Confirms TrumpAyatollah Khamenei Is Dead iranAyatollah Khamenei Is Dead trumphome-hero-pos-1

RELATED News

Operation Epic Fury: Trump Monitors Iran Strikes From Mar‑a‑Lago As VP JD Vance Oversees White House Situation Room — Check Photos

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, ‘There Are Many Signs Iran’s Supreme Leader Is No Longer’

Who Is Sonal Chauhan? ‘Jannat’ Star Appeals To PM Narendra Modi After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid US-Israel–Iran Attacks

Iranian Drone Strike Damages High-Rise Residential Tower In Bahrain Amid Growing Middle East Conflict — Watch Video

Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law And Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed In US–Israel Strikes?

LATEST NEWS

Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law And Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed In US–Israel Strikes?

T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan’s Century Not Enough; Pakistan Eliminated Despite Win — New Zealand Clinch Semi-Final Spot

PV Sindhu Stranded in Dubai Amid US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Who Will Lead Iran If US-Israel Kills Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Inside Tehran’s High-Stakes Succession Fight For Supreme Leader

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 28: Latest Standings as Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka By 5 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

PAK vs SL: ‘World Bank Loan’ Jokes Flood Social Media After Pakistan Crash Out of T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan Acts Against Iran As Israel-US Bomb Tehran, Extends Support To Saudi Arabia, Other Gulf Allies

Iran Moves To Shut Strait of Hormuz As Gulf Tensions Escalate, Raising Fears Of Global Oil Supply Disruption: Report

PSL Secures Massive ₹2,600 Crore Broadcast Boost; Historic Moment For Pakistan Cricket Board

ISL 2025-26: Five-Star Mohun Bagan Dominate Mohammedan, Win Bragging Rights In Mini-Derby

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead, Confirms Trump, Says Bombing Will Continue, Calls Iran’s Supreme Leader ‘One Of The Most Evil People’

QUICK LINKS