Home > World > Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Dead? Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Claim, Says, 'There Are Many Signs Iran's Supreme Leader Is No Longer'

The outlet further alleges that photos of the body of Khamenei were allegedly presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Photo: X.
Photo: X.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 1, 2026 01:48:02 IST

In a coordinated military attack between the United States and Israel, several Iranian targets were attacked in the early hours of Saturday, February 28, which is a major escalation of regional conflict. The attacks are said to have targeted the high ranking Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence base and other military facilities in Iran, and it is reported that some of the top commanders including General Mohammad Pakpour might have been killed. The attack provoked explosions in Tehran and other cities and people were scared and panicked trying to find shelters. 

Senior Israeli official informed Reuters that Khamenei is dead and his body has been discovered. Based on a report in Jerusalem Post Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been assassinated in an Israeli attack against Tehran. Under the rubble, his body was discovered. The outlet further alleges that photos of the body of Khamenei were allegedly presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The response took hours with Iran unleashing a series of ballistic missiles and drones to attacks on US military bases and Israeli posts in the Gulf. There were also explosions in Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates where the American forces are based in several nations. Gulf countries rapidly shut their airspace permanently resulting in the cancellation of mass flights and travel disruptions throughout the Middle East. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US officials have termed the operation as a necessity to counter any security threat as part of Operation Epic Fury and pledged to maintain the military pressure as long as they deemed necessary. Another political aim of Netanyahu, which was also based on the situation, was to attract Iranians to revolt against their government as the strikes progress. 

The effects have been experienced on the international scene with countries such as India warning its citizens against traveling to the Gulf and encouraging them to be on high alert as the tension builds up. Crude oil prices have shot up because shipping lanes are being disrupted and both the exporters and the consumers have been concerned. 

ALSO READ: Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law And Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed In US–Israel Strikes?

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 1:48 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS