Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law And Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed In US–Israel Strikes?

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also said to have incurred a personal loss when United States and Israel intensified strikes throughout Iran. Iran, through its Young Journalists Club quoted a member of the Tehran City Council saying that the son-in-law and daughter-in-law of Khamenei had been killed during the attacks. The accusation spread extensively on Telegram and was further published on X by multiple independent reporters and news media.

Who Were Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son-in-Law and Daughter-in-Law Reportedly Killed in United States–Israel Strikes?

In a Telegram message, an investigative journalist published that a member of the City Council of Tehran, Meysam Mozaffar, confirmed the deaths. The same information was also reported by Faytuks Network, which said that the relatives of the Supreme Leader of Iran were killed in the attacks. But the reports were not verifiable by several international media organisations on their own and no official confirmation by the Iranian authorities has been made. Nevertheless, the allegations created a strong popular and media attention on the family of Khamenei.

There are three sons and two daughters of Ayatollah Khamenei who are married but the circulating reports did not point out which son-in-law and daughter-in-law were the victims. His sons are Mostafa Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, Masoud Khamenei and Meysam Khamenei and they are married to families of influential religious or political persons. Such ties have placed the relatives of Khamenei long time within the strong clerical and political circles of Iran.

Bushra and Hoda are the daughters of Khamenei who are also married in high profile families. Bushra is the wife of Mohammad-Javad Mohammadi Golpayegani, son of the chief of staff of Khamenei and Hoda is the wife of Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, a son of a reputable clerical family. The lack of verification of their deaths highlights the subjective nature of the intensifying war, along with the increasing uncertainty about the leadership of the Iranian people due to the constant military tension.

