LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas ali khamenei died ali khamenei death iran leader Bahrain drone attack ayatollah ali khamenei Iran attack on Dubai Blood Moon Iran US War Jammu and Kashmir cricket team ai impact summit latest news prabhas
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

p. As tension escalated sharply, United Nations Secretary- General Antonio Guterres condemned the growing military confrontation between the United States, Iran, and Israel, urging an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday.

US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike. Photo: AI
US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 1, 2026 10:27:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

After the joint U.S.-Israel strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Washington alleged that Tehran had previously plotted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump. As tension escalated sharply, United Nations Secretary- General Antonio Guterres condemned the growing military confrontation between the United States, Iran, and Israel, urging an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday. 

Speaking before the Council, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz accused Iran’s leadership of carrying out what he described as decades of “bloodshed and mass murder,” claiming the regime had also attempted to target President  Trump. Defending the legality of the U.S. strikes, Waltz argued they were consistent with international law. 



“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, “Death to America.” At every turn, at every opening of its Parliament, it has sought to eradicate the State of Israel. It has waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder. It is responsible for a series of unprovoked armed attacks targeting the United States and Israel, violations of the UN Charter, and threats to international peace and security across the Middle East. It has even attempted to assassinate the U.S. President, President Trump.” 

US Defends Strikes, Accuses Iran of Proxy Plot

Waltz further claimed that Iran had pursued such actions both directly and through proxy groups, which he said were used to conceal its involvement while portraying itself as a victim on the international stage. 

“Iran’s menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, our partners, our allies around the world. The United States has made every effort to negotiate a peaceful resolution of this conflict with Iran, but Iran has failed to take that opportunity. So in close coordination with the Government of Israel, the United States has taken lawful actions to address these threats, in line with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations,” he stated.

“You know who is not complaining tonight? You know who is not citing the vagaries of international law? You know who is celebrating in the streets around the world? The Iranian people,” Waltz said in a pointed remark during his address. 

Also Read: Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khamenei diedayatollah ali khomeiniiran state mediairan supreme leader dead or aliveis ali khhamenei still aliveisrael mapkhamenei agekhamenei daughterkhamenei latest newskhomeini irankhomeini newsmojtaba khameneisupreme leader ali khameneiwho is ali khameneiwho is khamenei in iranwho is the president of iranwho was khamenei

RELATED News

Iranian Missile Strikes Near Abu Dhabi And Dubai International Airport Leave 1 Dead, 11 Injured | WATCH

Iranian Anchor Breaks Down On Live TV Announcing Khamenei’s Death In US-Israeli Strikes | WATCH

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Iran Appoints Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi As IRGC’s New Commander-in-Chief Amid Escalating US-Israel Strikes

Iranians Cheer, Dance and Play Music in Streets After Iran Confirms Khamenei’s Death in US-Israel Strikes | Watch Viral Videos

LATEST NEWS

1 March, 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Football News | Cristiano Ronaldo Misses Penalty, Suffers Injury Scare as Al-Nassr Seal Dramatic Comeback in Saudi Pro League Title Race

Bollywood Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai, Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene

Holi 2026 Date Mystery: March 2 Holika Dahan’s Fiery Blessings Amid Chandra Grahan – Secrets, Remedies Revealed

IND vs WI Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Away India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Chances in Kolkata?

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

Rajpal Yadav Brands Rs 9 Crore Debt, Cheque Bounce Case An ‘Ego Clash’; Lawyer Interrupts – What Happens Next Shocks Courtroom

IND vs WI Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch India vs West Indies Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

ZIM vs SA Live Streaming Free T20 World Cup 2026: When, Where And How to Watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa Super 8 Clash Live on TV And Online

BRIT Awards 2026 Surprise Winners Revealed: Olivia Dean Dazzles, K-Pop Dominates, Ozzy Osbourne Honored – See Full List

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?
‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?
‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?
‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

QUICK LINKS