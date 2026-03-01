‘Iran Tried to Assassinate Trump’: US Slams Iran After Killing of Supreme Leader Khamenei in Israel Strike; What Is ‘Death to America’ Campaign Exposed at UN?

After the joint U.S.-Israel strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Washington alleged that Tehran had previously plotted to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump. As tension escalated sharply, United Nations Secretary- General Antonio Guterres condemned the growing military confrontation between the United States, Iran, and Israel, urging an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Saturday.

Speaking before the Council, U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz accused Iran’s leadership of carrying out what he described as decades of “bloodshed and mass murder,” claiming the regime had also attempted to target President Trump. Defending the legality of the U.S. strikes, Waltz argued they were consistent with international law.







“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted, “Death to America.” At every turn, at every opening of its Parliament, it has sought to eradicate the State of Israel. It has waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder. It is responsible for a series of unprovoked armed attacks targeting the United States and Israel, violations of the UN Charter, and threats to international peace and security across the Middle East. It has even attempted to assassinate the U.S. President, President Trump.”

US Defends Strikes, Accuses Iran of Proxy Plot

Waltz further claimed that Iran had pursued such actions both directly and through proxy groups, which he said were used to conceal its involvement while portraying itself as a victim on the international stage.

“Iran’s menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, our partners, our allies around the world. The United States has made every effort to negotiate a peaceful resolution of this conflict with Iran, but Iran has failed to take that opportunity. So in close coordination with the Government of Israel, the United States has taken lawful actions to address these threats, in line with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations,” he stated.

“You know who is not complaining tonight? You know who is not citing the vagaries of international law? You know who is celebrating in the streets around the world? The Iranian people,” Waltz said in a pointed remark during his address.

