Who Is Khamenei's Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader's Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Who Is Khamenei's Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader's Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that the daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes.

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader's Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes. Photo: Instagram
Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader's Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes. Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 1, 2026 09:36:17 IST

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that the daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. The agency reported that, “Iran confirms the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law.”

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? 

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has two daughters, Boshra Khamenei and Hoda Khamenei. 

Multiple reports citing that one of Khamenei’s daughters was killed in joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes. 

Boshra Khamenei is married to Mohammad-Javad Bagheri, the son of Mohammad-Bagher Bagheri, a former member of the Assembly of Experts. 

Hoda Khamenei is married to Mesbah-ol-Hoda Baqeri-Kani, the son of Mohammad Bagher Baqeri-Kani and brother of Ali Bagheri Kani. 

Khamenei Dead: 40 Days of Public Mourning

Multiple Iranian state media outlets have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest political and religious authority for more than three decades, has died following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other targets.
Iranian state television and the state–run IRNA news agency reported his death, without mentioning Khamenei’s cause of death. 

“The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday morning. 

State media also announced a 40-day period of public mourning and a national holiday, even as leaders Netanyahu and Trump earlier claimed responsibility for his killing. 

Also Read: Iranians Cheer, Dance and Play Music in Streets After Iran Confirms Khamenei’s Death in US-Israel Strikes | Watch Viral Videos 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 9:36 AM IST
Who Is Khamenei's Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader's Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes
Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes
Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes
Who Is Khamenei’s Daughter? Inside the Life of Iran Supreme Leader’s Family After Killed in US-Israel Strikes

