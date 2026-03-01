Iranians Cheer, Dance and Play Music in Streets After Iran Confirms Khamenei’s Death in US-Israel Strikes | Watch Viral Videos

Videos and eyewitness accounts show Iranian taking to the streets to cheer, dance, and play music after Iranian state media confirmed the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei following U.S.- Israel strikes, with scenes of public jubilation spreading across Tehran and other cities amid reports of national shock and uncertainty over the further direction of the country.







Khamenei Dead: 40 Days of Public Mourning

Multiple Iranian state media outlets have confirmed that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s highest political and religious authority for more than three decades, has died following coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran and other targets.

Iranian state television and the state–run IRNA news agency reported his death, without mentioning Khamenei’s cause of death.

“The Supreme Leader of Iran Has Reached Martyrdom,” state broadcaster IRIB reported Sunday morning.

State media also announced a 40-day period of public mourning and a national holiday, even as leaders Netanyahu and Trump earlier claimed responsibility for his killing.

Khamenei Family Killed in US-Israel Strikes

Iranian state media reported on Sunday that the daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in U.S. and Israeli airstrikes. The agency reported that, “Iran confirms the death of Supreme Leader Khamenei’s daughter, granddaughter, son-in-law, and daughter-in-law.”

