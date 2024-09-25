1st Female PM Of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, Then Said, ‘Nation Should Deepen The Foreign Policy With India’ | NewsX Exclusive

Sri Lankan politician Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as the country's new Prime Minister on Tuesday, following the appointment of Anura Kumara Dissanayake as the ninth Executive President of Sri Lanka.

Amarasuriya, a prominent figure from the National People's Power (NPP) alliance, takes over from Dinesh Gunawardena, who stepped down after the defeat of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the presidential elections.

Wickremesinghe, who had been in office since July 2022, finished third in the recent polls, with opposition leader Sajith Premadasa emerging as the runner-up. In addition to her role as Prime Minister, Amarasuriya has been entrusted with multiple key portfolios, including Justice, Industries, Science and Technology, Health, and Investment, positioning her as a pivotal figure in shaping the country’s future.

What Harini Amarasuriya Said On The Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s Policy?

Speaking exclusively with NewsX, when asked, ‘Many believe that China played a dubious role in Sri Lanka’s crisis. Do you agree with this view?’

There has been a perception that the Rajapaksa family was more pro-China than previous Sri Lankan governments. While there was indeed a tilt towards China, the actual debt from China isn’t significantly higher compared to loans from other sources.

However, Sri Lanka must return to a non-aligned, independent foreign policy. Rajapaksa’s failure in managing foreign relations, especially with regional neighbors like India, has caused significant problems.

Who is Harini Amarasuriya?