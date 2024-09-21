22 Dead In Israeli Strike On Gaza School, Says Gaza Health Ministry

An Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday left at least 22 people dead, according to a statement by the Gaza Health Ministry.

An Israeli airstrike on a school in northern Gaza on Saturday left at least 22 people dead, according to a statement by the Gaza Health Ministry. The Israeli army, however, reported that the strike targeted a Hamas command center that had been established in a former school.

Casualties and Injuries Reported

The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that another 30 people were injured in the airstrike, which took place in the Zeitoun area of Gaza City. Most of the victims were reportedly women and children. Authorities have not yet provided details about the hospitals to which the dead and wounded were transported.

Israeli Army’s Statement on the Strike

The Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas’ “command and control center,” which was operating from within a compound that had previously functioned as a school. The military stressed that measures were taken to avoid civilian casualties, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Civilian Infrastructure in the Crossfire

Since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, numerous schools, including those sheltering displaced Palestinians, have been hit by Israeli airstrikes. According to the United Nations, 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced due to the conflict.

The Israeli military has frequently accused Hamas of using civilian infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, to conduct operations. These claims are at the core of the ongoing debate about the use of civilian structures in the conflict zone.

Previous Strikes on Schools

Earlier this month, another Israeli strike on a school in the Nuseirat refugee camp resulted in the deaths of 14 people. The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas militants who were allegedly planning attacks from inside the school.

In a separate incident in July, airstrikes on a girls’ school in Deir al-Balah killed at least 30 people. Israeli officials said the school was being used as a command center by Hamas to direct attacks and store weapons.

Broader Context of the Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hamas, which escalated following an attack by Hamas-led fighters on southern Israel in October, continues to claim lives. The attack on October 7 killed about 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, and led to the abduction of around 250 people, with about 100 still being held hostage. In response, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in Gaza, with the Gaza Health Ministry reporting at least 41,000 Palestinian deaths so far, though it does not distinguish between civilian and militant casualties.

Growing Regional Tensions

In addition to the airstrikes in Gaza, tensions have been rising in Lebanon. On Friday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a suburb of Beirut, killing dozens, including senior Hezbollah commanders. The strike came after Hezbollah launched a significant rocket attack on northern Israel, marking one of the most intense exchanges in nearly a year.

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensifies, the region remains volatile, with significant loss of life on both sides.

