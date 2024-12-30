27 Year Old Thai Social Media Influencer Dies After Drinking 2 Bottle Whiskey In 20 Min

In a tragic incident in Thailand, Thanakarn Kanthee, a 27-year-old social media influencer with intellectual disabilities, died after participating in a dangerous drinking challenge. Known online as “Bank Leicester,” Kanthee collapsed and passed away after consuming two bottles of whiskey within 10-20 minutes during a birthday party in Chanthaburi on December 25. The challenge, which offered him a payment of 10,000 baht (approximately Rs 25,000) for each bottle of whiskey, ultimately led to fatal alcohol poisoning.

Kanthee, who had previously gained attention for his rap performances and willingness to take on risky challenges for money, had a history of using such challenges to support his impoverished family. His online presence included controversial videos, such as one where he drank hand sanitiser, which raised concerns about his well-being and the exploitation of his situation.

Following his death, public outrage erupted, with many condemning both the challenge and the individuals involved. Kanthee’s decision to accept the challenge while already intoxicated led to severe consequences, and his subsequent collapse and vomiting resulted in his hospitalization, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities quickly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Ekkachart Meephrom, the man responsible for hiring Kanthee to participate in the challenge. Meephrom, known as “Em Ekkachart,” was arrested on charges of recklessness, as his actions directly led to Kanthee’s death. Police seized various items from his home, including a pistol and mobile devices, as they probed his connections to illegal gambling activities. Meephrom confessed to his involvement and was denied bail, with the court emphasizing the seriousness of his actions, which could result in up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 20,000 baht.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, particularly on social media, where users criticized the nature of such dangerous online challenges. Many expressed their anger at the partygoers, who showed little concern for Kanthee’s condition as he struggled with the effects of the challenge. Activists have offered support to Kanthee’s family, calling for accountability and a halt to similar reckless stunts.

Kanthee’s tragic death highlights the risks of exploiting vulnerable individuals for online content, and serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of dangerous trends that prioritize entertainment over safety.

