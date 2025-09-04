LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > World > 31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

At least 31 people died after an overloaded boat carrying 90 passengers struck a tree trunk in Niger state’s Borgu area, Nigeria. Authorities said 50 people were rescued while search operations continue for the missing. Boat accidents are frequent during the rainy season due to overcrowding and poor safety standards. Last month, 25 people went missing after a similar incident in Sokoto state.

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 4, 2025 04:24:28 IST

At least 31 people lost their lives in a boat accident on a river in north-central Nigeria, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The overloaded vessel collided with a tree trunk in the Borgu area of Niger state while carrying around 90 passengers. Hussaini Isah, an official from Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press that the accident occurred during heavy river movement in the region.

50 Passengers Rescued, Many Still Missing

Emergency officials said they have rescued at least 50 passengers from the accident site. However, the number of missing passengers remains unclear as search and rescue operations continue on the river. Rescue teams are working to locate survivors and recover bodies in challenging conditions. Authorities are yet to release the exact number of people still unaccounted for.

Boat Accidents Common During Rainy Season

Nigeria frequently witnesses deadly boat accidents, especially in its remote areas during the rainy season. Overcrowding and poor maintenance of vessels often lead to such tragedies. Analysts said many of the boats in operation lack basic safety measures, including life jackets, making passengers highly vulnerable during accidents.

Recent Boat Accident in Sokoto State

Only last month, a boat accident in the northwestern state of Sokoto left at least 25 people missing after the vessel capsized on a river. Authorities said investigations are still underway, but early reports pointed to overloading as the likely cause. Officials said repeated incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger safety enforcement in water transport.

Must Read: Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man

Tags: Nigeria Boat Accident

RELATED News

Why Are Afghan Refugees Fleeing Pakistan Despite a Deadly Earthquake?
Shocking! Are Putin and Xi Jinping Trying to Become Immortal? You Won’t Believe What They Said
Another Evacuation Orders From Israel Leave Gaza Residents On the Brink: What Is Their Future?
Hind Rajab’s Last Cry: The Heartbreaking Palestinian Tale That Shook Venice Film Festival
The ‘Red Line’ That Could Break Middle East Peace: UAE’s Big Warning to Israel

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

QUICK LINKS