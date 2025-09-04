31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued

At least 31 people lost their lives in a boat accident on a river in north-central Nigeria, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. The overloaded vessel collided with a tree trunk in the Borgu area of Niger state while carrying around 90 passengers. Hussaini Isah, an official from Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, told The Associated Press that the accident occurred during heavy river movement in the region.

50 Passengers Rescued, Many Still Missing

Emergency officials said they have rescued at least 50 passengers from the accident site. However, the number of missing passengers remains unclear as search and rescue operations continue on the river. Rescue teams are working to locate survivors and recover bodies in challenging conditions. Authorities are yet to release the exact number of people still unaccounted for.

Boat Accidents Common During Rainy Season

Nigeria frequently witnesses deadly boat accidents, especially in its remote areas during the rainy season. Overcrowding and poor maintenance of vessels often lead to such tragedies. Analysts said many of the boats in operation lack basic safety measures, including life jackets, making passengers highly vulnerable during accidents.

Recent Boat Accident in Sokoto State

Only last month, a boat accident in the northwestern state of Sokoto left at least 25 people missing after the vessel capsized on a river. Authorities said investigations are still underway, but early reports pointed to overloading as the likely cause. Officials said repeated incidents highlight the urgent need for stronger safety enforcement in water transport.

