Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

A Fresh Start: French, German Foreign Ministers Visit Post-Assad Syria

In a historic move, French and German foreign ministers visited Syria, marking the first EU diplomatic mission since Bashar al-Assad's fall. The visit underscores Europe's aim to foster stability, inclusiveness, and dialogue amid Syria's complex political transition.

A Fresh Start: French, German Foreign Ministers Visit Post-Assad Syria

In a significant move indicating possible reconciliation, the foreign ministers of France and Germany have initiated the initial official visit by European Union diplomats to Syria since the downfall of former President Bashar al-Assad. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Damascus on Friday, signifying a crucial turning point in the ties between Europe and a post-Assad Syria.

Barrot began the visit by meeting with Christian religious leaders, highlighting France’s dedication to promoting peace and stability in the area. In a post on platform X, he stated, “We aim to encourage a peaceful and swift transition to benefit Syrians and ensure regional stability.”

The ministers are anticipated to interact with Ahmad al-Sharaa, previously referred to as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a past insurgent faction currently controlling large areas of Syria. This gathering demonstrates Europe’s recognition of the changing dynamics in Syria’s political environment.

Baerbock emphasized the significance of inclusiveness in Syria’s political future. She asserted that “A new political beginning between Europe and Syria is achievable only if every individual, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion, is included in the political process and afforded rights and protections.” She also warned against a lengthy transition to elections, retribution towards certain population groups, and the “Islamization” of justice or education systems.

Syria, previously isolated because of its harsh civil war, has experienced heightened diplomatic efforts after Assad’s removal. Nonetheless, Western sanctions are still enforced, and HTS is still considered a terrorist group, although the U.S. has recently removed a $10 million reward for al-Sharaa.

As Europe offers an olive branch, uncertainties persist regarding how Syria will manage its intricate shift toward stability and inclusiveness.

ALSO READ | Pakistan’s Supreme Court To Hear Military Courts Case On Jan 7

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad syria

Advertisement

Also Read

What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

What Is Tularemia? US Sees Surge In Rare Rabit Fever Cases

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

Sambhal Violence Case: Allahabad HC Stays Arrest Of SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For 2 DU Campus, Targets Arvind Kejriwal

Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Five Key Global Elections to Watch in 2025: What’s at Stake for These Nations

Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Delhi-Based Agent Nabbed At Airport By Delhi Police For Forging Documents To Travel Illegally Abroad

Entertainment

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox