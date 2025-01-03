A Fresh Start: French, German Foreign Ministers Visit Post-Assad Syria

In a historic move, French and German foreign ministers visited Syria, marking the first EU diplomatic mission since Bashar al-Assad's fall. The visit underscores Europe's aim to foster stability, inclusiveness, and dialogue amid Syria's complex political transition.

In a significant move indicating possible reconciliation, the foreign ministers of France and Germany have initiated the initial official visit by European Union diplomats to Syria since the downfall of former President Bashar al-Assad. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Damascus on Friday, signifying a crucial turning point in the ties between Europe and a post-Assad Syria.

Barrot began the visit by meeting with Christian religious leaders, highlighting France’s dedication to promoting peace and stability in the area. In a post on platform X, he stated, “We aim to encourage a peaceful and swift transition to benefit Syrians and ensure regional stability.”

The ministers are anticipated to interact with Ahmad al-Sharaa, previously referred to as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a past insurgent faction currently controlling large areas of Syria. This gathering demonstrates Europe’s recognition of the changing dynamics in Syria’s political environment.

Baerbock emphasized the significance of inclusiveness in Syria’s political future. She asserted that “A new political beginning between Europe and Syria is achievable only if every individual, irrespective of their ethnicity or religion, is included in the political process and afforded rights and protections.” She also warned against a lengthy transition to elections, retribution towards certain population groups, and the “Islamization” of justice or education systems.

Syria, previously isolated because of its harsh civil war, has experienced heightened diplomatic efforts after Assad’s removal. Nonetheless, Western sanctions are still enforced, and HTS is still considered a terrorist group, although the U.S. has recently removed a $10 million reward for al-Sharaa.

As Europe offers an olive branch, uncertainties persist regarding how Syria will manage its intricate shift toward stability and inclusiveness.

