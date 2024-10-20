A New Era Begins: Prabowo Promises A ‘Polite’ Democracy In Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto officially assumed the presidency of Indonesia on Sunday, pledging to address critical domestic issues such as corruption and to promote self-sufficiency in food and energy.

Prabowo Subianto officially assumed the presidency of Indonesia on Sunday, pledging to address critical domestic issues such as corruption and to promote self-sufficiency in food and energy. This marks a significant chapter for the world’s third-largest democracy, as Prabowo steps into leadership of a nation of 280 million.

A Transformative Journey

At 73 years old, Prabowo has made a remarkable transition from a controversial military figure facing allegations of human rights abuses to a democratically elected leader. He donned a traditional black hat and a navy suit paired with a woven maroon and golden sarong during the swearing-in ceremony at the Indonesian parliament.

In a spirited address, he proclaimed his commitment to serve all Indonesians and called for unity in tackling the nation’s challenges. “We must always realize that a free nation is where the people are free,” he emphasized, adding, “They must be freed of fear, poverty, hunger, ignorance, oppression, suffering.”

Vision for Self-Sufficiency

In his speech, Prabowo expressed his ambition to achieve food self-sufficiency within five years and vowed to make strides toward energy independence. He underscored the importance of a “polite” democracy, stating, “A difference of opinion must come without enmity … fighting without hating.”

Winning the presidential election with nearly 60% of the vote on February 14, Prabowo has spent the past nine months assembling a strong parliamentary coalition. His running mate, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the son of outgoing President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was also present during the ceremony.

Cabinet Formation and Continuity

Later in the day, Prabowo announced his cabinet at the presidential palace, featuring a blend of political and professional appointees. Many economics-related ministers from Jokowi’s administration will remain in their roles, while Sugiono, a former special forces member, will lead the foreign ministry.

The new cabinet is set to be sworn in on Monday morning, paving the way for Prabowo’s governance.

Celebrating the Transition

After his speech, Prabowo greeted supporters while riding in a car, waving from a sunroof amid a festive atmosphere filled with flag-waving crowds in Jakarta. Many expressed their support, with one bystander stating, “Prabowo will continue the development that Jokowi started. There’s continuity. It’s what I want.”

Security Measures and Diplomatic Engagements

With tight security in place, including the deployment of 100,000 personnel, the inauguration proceeded smoothly. Prabowo also met with foreign dignitaries, including China’s Vice President Han Zheng and U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

During his speech, he reaffirmed Indonesia’s non-aligned stance on global issues while expressing support for the Palestinian people and readiness to provide additional aid to Gaza.

Addressing Past Controversies

While Prabowo campaigns on continuity, past allegations regarding his involvement in human rights abuses and political repression have raised concerns. He has consistently denied these allegations, asserting his commitment to a democratic Indonesia.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Maduro’s Cabinet Shakeup: Alex Saab Returns After US Prisoner Swap