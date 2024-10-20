Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
Maduro's Cabinet Shakeup: Alex Saab Returns After US Prisoner Swap

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the appointment of Alex Saab as the new minister of industry and national production on Friday.

Maduro’s Cabinet Shakeup: Alex Saab Returns After US Prisoner Swap

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro announced the appointment of Alex Saab as the new minister of industry and national production on Friday. This decision comes as part of Maduro’s efforts to develop what he refers to as a “new economic model” for Venezuela.

Background on Alex Saab

Saab, a close ally of Maduro, was pardoned by US President Joe Biden last year during a prisoner swap agreement. He had been held in custody since 2020 after being arrested in Cape Verde on a US warrant for money laundering. Prosecutors in the United States considered Saab to be a key facilitator for Maduro’s regime.

Details of the Prisoner Swap

The deal that secured Saab’s release involved the exchange of 10 Americans and a fugitive defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard,” who is implicated in a major Pentagon bribery scandal. This negotiation occurred alongside assurances from Maduro that Venezuela would conduct a fair presidential election in 2024.

Impact of US Sanctions Relief

Following the prisoner swap, the US administration granted Venezuela a temporary reprieve from economic sanctions, contingent upon Maduro’s commitment to collaborate with the political opposition for fair election conditions. However, this sanctions relief was revoked earlier this year as hopes for democratic progress diminished.

Previous Charges Against Saab

Saab faced significant charges in the US, including conspiracy to commit money laundering linked to a bribery scheme that reportedly diverted $350 million through state contracts for affordable housing projects. He was also accused of managing schemes that misappropriated millions from food-import contracts amid widespread hunger in Venezuela.

Claims of Diplomatic Immunity

Maduro’s government had previously claimed that Saab was a special envoy on a humanitarian mission and thus entitled to diplomatic immunity, arguing against his prosecution under international law.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

