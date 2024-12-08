Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
‘A New Page Is Being Written In The History Of Syria’, Says Foreign Ministry As Assad Flees

In a historic statement on Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry declared that “a new page is being written in the history of Syria” as President Bashar al-Assad flees the country. The announcement comes after a dramatic turn in the ongoing Syrian Civil War, with the government’s grip on power rapidly weakening.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized its ongoing commitment to serving the Syrian people, stating that its diplomatic missions worldwide will continue to “serve all fellow citizens” and manage the country’s affairs during this critical period of transition. The statement highlights the government’s resolve to maintain stability and offer essential services, even as the political landscape of Syria shifts dramatically.

What’s Next for Syria After Assad’s Flight?

Looking forward, the Syrian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence in the future, asserting that the new era would see “justice and equality prevail.” The statement underscores the hope for a more inclusive and just Syria, despite the uncertainty surrounding the country’s political future.

As the departure of Bashar al-Assad marks a significant turning point in the conflict, the international community watches closely to see how the situation will unfold. With opposition forces in control of key areas and Assad’s absence creating a power vacuum, Syria’s future remains uncertain. The Foreign Ministry’s statement reflects an optimistic vision for the country’s rebuilding, though challenges lie ahead.

