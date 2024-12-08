Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its military presence in eastern Syria to counter the potential resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS). Following Syrian rebels' declaration of overthrowing Assad's government, the US has called for all parties to prioritize civilian safety.

US Will Remain In Eastern Syria And Seek To Prevent IS Resurgence, Pentagon Says

The United States has reiterated its commitment to maintaining its military presence in eastern Syria to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State (ISIS), following recent developments in the country. In a statement made on Sunday, Daniel Shapiro, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, emphasized that the US would continue to take necessary actions to safeguard against ISIS’s potential re-emergence in the region.

Shapiro’s remarks came just hours after Syrian rebels announced the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government. He urged all parties involved in the Syrian conflict to prioritize the safety of civilians, particularly minority groups, amid the growing uncertainty. “We are aware of the chaotic conditions in Syria, which could allow ISIS to regain momentum,” Shapiro warned during his address at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain. “Our goal is to continue degrading ISIS’s capabilities and ensure its lasting defeat,” he added.

Shapiro stressed the importance of securing ISIS fighters and addressing the ongoing displacement crisis in Syria. “We remain determined to ensure the secure detention of ISIS fighters and facilitate the repatriation of displaced persons,” he said, underscoring the US’s long-term strategy to stabilize the region.

The Role of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Western Response

As Syrian rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), continue their push against Assad’s regime, the international community faces a new set of challenges. HTS, formerly known as the Nusra Front, is a designated terrorist group and remains a significant player in the opposition. Since severing its ties with al-Qaeda in 2016, HTS has maintained its influence over large swathes of rebel-held territory in western Syria. Western governments, which have long opposed Assad’s rule, now face a difficult decision on how to engage with a potential new administration where HTS may hold considerable sway.

The ongoing conflict in Syria has created a volatile and complex environment, with the US, Russia, and other regional actors each pursuing their interests. As the situation evolves, the international community will need to navigate delicate diplomacy to ensure stability while dealing with the growing threat posed by groups like ISIS and HTS.

