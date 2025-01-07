About 700 Employees Files Case Against McDonald’s, Includes Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

Around 700 current and former McDonald’s employees in the UK have filed lawsuits against the fast-food giant, alleging a range of serious claims, including discrimination, sexual harassment, and homophobia.

Around 700 current and former McDonald’s employees in the UK have filed lawsuits against the fast-food giant, alleging a range of serious claims, including discrimination, sexual harassment, and homophobia. The workers, some as young as 19, have turned to the law firm Leigh Day for legal representation, seeking justice for their experiences at the chain. The legal proceedings could have a significant impact on more than 450 McDonald’s outlets across Britain.

HOW DID IT START?

The move comes after a BBC investigation in 2024 uncovered numerous testimonies from McDonald’s employees who reported incidents of sexual misconduct, bullying, racism, and harassment within the workplace. Alistair Macrow, the CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland, testified before a parliamentary committee, revealing that the company receives an average of five bullying-related reports per week. He assured the committee that the chain is actively working on addressing these complaints.

COMPLAINTS FROM 19 YEAR OLD TO FORMER EMPLOYEES

One of the complainants, a 19-year-old current employee, shared with The Guardian that they felt unable to speak to management about the harassment they were enduring. “I’ve been called names like ‘faggot,’ and things like that shouldn’t be said to anyone. It makes me feel really uncomfortable,” they said. The individual also stated that their manager suggested they leave the job if they couldn’t handle the mistreatment.

Another former employee, who left their position at a McDonald’s location in the Midlands, spoke to the BBC about being bullied due to a learning disability and eye condition. This individual also reported witnessing racist behavior by managers and colleagues and alleged that some managers made inappropriate physical advances toward staff.

Leigh Day, the law firm representing the workers, noted other forms of harassment their clients had endured, including persistent sexual advances and inappropriate questions regarding personal sexual history.

In response, McDonald’s emphasized that the safety and well-being of its employees is their top priority. A spokesperson for the company stated, “Ensuring the 168,000 people that work in McDonald’s restaurants are safe is the most important responsibility for both us and our franchisees.” The company has committed to maintaining industry-leading practices to support employee safety and promises rapid investigations into any claims of misconduct or harassment.

Despite McDonald’s assurances, these legal actions underscore the ongoing challenges the company faces in tackling workplace harassment and improving its work culture across its UK outlets.

