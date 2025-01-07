‘Zepto Is Often Late’: Netizens React To Experiment Comparing Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto By Woman

Sneha, a student from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, decided to conduct a little experiment to find out which of three popular quick-commerce platforms – Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart – could deliver the fastest.

In India, the rise of online delivery services has made it easier for consumers to get products quickly through e-commerce platforms. With the increasing demand for faster delivery, quick-commerce platforms have gained popularity, promising to deliver goods within minutes. However, how accurately these companies live up to their claims is often left untested.

Sneha, a student from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad, decided to conduct a little experiment to find out which of three popular quick-commerce platforms – Blinkit, Zepto, and Swiggy Instamart – could deliver the fastest. Along with her friend Aryan, she ordered different items simultaneously from the apps to test their promised delivery times.

The results of Sneha’s experiment, shared in a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), quickly garnered attention on social media. Here’s how the deliveries went:

> @letsblinkit came first at 15 mins (slightly late on what was promised, but the delivery person was so happy, it made our day).

> @SwiggyInstamart followed at 20 mins – accurate timing and a super chill delivery guy.

Blinkit : Delivered in 15 minutes (slightly late but with a friendly delivery person).

: Delivered in 15 minutes (slightly late but with a friendly delivery person). Swiggy Instamart : Delivered in 20 minutes, with accurate timing and a relaxed delivery experience.

: Delivered in 20 minutes, with accurate timing and a relaxed delivery experience. Zepto: Delivered last, with no specific time mentioned, largely due to the distance of the store from the campus and a minor location hiccup.

Sneha explained that after chatting with the Zepto delivery person, she learned that the delay was because the store was farther away from their location. She also shared unedited videos of the deliveries, providing a transparent look at the experience. This experiment sparked conversation online, with many users discussing the reliability of the delivery timelines promised by these platforms.

