LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests

Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests

Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 18:17:08 IST

London [UK] September 7 (ANI): Following the Joint Awami Action Committee’s announcement for a sit-in on September 29, Pakistan-occupied Jammu-Kashmir (PoJK) Activist Amjad Ayub Mirza strongly condemned the decision of the authorities to deploy 567 platoons of the reserve police force in a desperate attempt to suppress the peaceful protests.

Mirza said that the order to mobilise over 30,000 police personnel, with an additional 17,000 kept in reserve, is nothing short of a declaration of war against the people of PoJK.

According to Amjad Ayub Mirza, the sit-in announced by the Joint Awami Action Committee on September 29 is a “peaceful political movement, yet the state has responded with the largest police deployment in the history of PoJK .”

Mirza stated that instead of addressing the genuine demands of the people, the government has chosen the path of intimidation, militarisation, and brute force.

Amjad Ayub Mirza further cautioned that the decision to criminalise peaceful demonstrators by surrounding them with 86 platoons in Muzaffarabad, 77 in Bagh, 62 in Rawalakot, and numerous others in different districts will only exacerbate the situation and highlight the authoritarian attitude of Islamabad and its representatives in Muzaffarabad.

He insisted that this order showcases the state’s apprehension towards the unity of the people and its failure to engage in meaningful political dialogue. He asserted that the residents of PoJK cannot be silenced by coercion, and history will recall this as a moment when the government attempted to suppress democratic rights through unparalleled police mobilisation.

Amjad Ayub Mirza concluded by urging the international community to recognise this authoritarian repression and to stand with the people of PoJK in their pursuit of justice and dignity.

Earlier, Amjad Ayub Mirza accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out a large-scale military offensive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the pretext of a “cleanup operation” against terrorists, targeting innocent civilians and forcing mass displacement.

Speaking via a video message, Amjad Ayub Mirza alleged that locals in various districts, including North and South Waziristan as well as Bajaur, have been given just three days to harvest their crops and abandon their homes. He warned that the real motive behind these orders is to depopulate Pashtun villages situated on resource-rich lands containing gas, gold, copper, uranium, and lithium. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: activist-amjad-ayub-mirzapakistanpakistan-occupied-jammu-kashmirpojkProtests

RELATED News

Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
UHRP applauds US House passage of Uyghur Policy Act, calls for urgent Senate approval
JD Vance Backs Donald Trump’s Deadly Strike on Cartel – Here’s What He Said
Baloch Insurgent Groups claim series of deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces in Balochistan
"Trump realised he was wrong about India…": Ex-diplomat Fabian on US President's softened tone

LATEST NEWS

Recognising Palestine will push Israel to make unilateral decisions: Israeli FM
Ganga Aarti performed early in Haridwar temples as Sutak period begins ahead of complete lunar eclipse
Delhi Dispatches Relief Aid to Punjab; CM Rekha Gupta Pledges Support Amid Flood Crisis
"EC is working as extension of BJP": alleges Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad
India’s Defence Might Evident Through Op Sindoor, Says LG Sinha
Sri Lanka Win Series Against Zimbabwe; Knocks Off 192 in Under 18 Overs – THIS Batter Played a Blinder
"I'll always cherish Shah Rukh's words": Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan were first choices for 'Nayak', Anil Kapoor gives a shout out
Situation under control in Ludhiana district amid severe flood in Punjab: Authorities
414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests
Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests
Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests
Activist condemns PoJK's unprecedented police deployment to crush peaceful protests

QUICK LINKS