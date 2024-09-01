AfD Poised for Victory in Thuringia as German Far-Right Gains Momentum

If the results are confirmed, the AfD is expected to win 30 of the 88 seats in the Thuringian state parliament, with the CDU capturing 24 seats.

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is projected to win significant gains in the eastern state of Thuringia, according to ARD projections. The AfD is forecasted to secure 32.4% of the vote, leading the conservative CDU by nearly nine percentage points and surpassing the three parties currently in the national government.

If these projections hold true, it would mark the first time the AfD has achieved a state parliament victory since World War II, though forming a government in Thuringia remains unlikely. Voters in two eastern German states were casting their ballots on Sunday, with the AfD also trailing closely behind the CDU in Saxony.

In Saxony, projections indicate the CDU with 31.8% and the AfD with 30.7%, positioning them well ahead of the national governing parties—the SPD, the Green Party, and the FDP.

Björn Höcke, the AfD’s controversial top candidate in Thuringia, celebrated what he called a “historic victory.” Höcke, known for his extremist views and past use of Nazi slogans, has been fined for such rhetoric, which he denies using knowingly.

With federal elections approaching in a year, the AfD, currently second in national polls, is positioning itself as a key player. Co-leader Alice Weidel stated that the results in Thuringia and Saxony demonstrate a clear desire for her party’s inclusion in government, claiming, “Without us, a stable government is no longer possible.”

In Thuringia’s state capital, Erfurt, AfD voter Michael expressed his disillusionment with traditional parties, stating, “Politicians have promised a lot, particularly concerning migration and foreigners, but nothing happened. Now I have my party.”

Immigration has been a major issue in these elections, but the AfD also advocates for ending weapons supplies to Ukraine. This stance aligns with the new left-wing populist BSW party, led by Sahra Wagenknecht, which is projected to finish third in both states. Despite shared views on Ukraine, Wagenknecht has ruled out any coalition with the AfD, reducing the far-right party’s chances of forming a government in Thuringia.

If the results are confirmed, the AfD is expected to win 30 of the 88 seats in the Thuringian state parliament, with the CDU capturing 24 seats. The SPD is projected to win just seven seats, while the Greens and FDP are expected to secure none.

Sunday’s elections highlight the growing discontent with Germany’s ruling “traffic-light” coalition, named for the red, yellow, and green colours of its parties. A third eastern state, Brandenburg, will vote in three weeks, with the AfD currently leading in polls, though the Social Democrats and Conservatives remain competitive.

Anti-AfD protests took place outside the Thuringian state parliament, with local student Hannah expressing concern over the rise of the far-right: “There are people who are aware of the Nazi policies and don’t care. Germany has a responsibility.”

The surge in support for Sahra Wagenknecht’s populist party has also impacted the Left party, which won the last election in Thuringia but has now fallen to fourth place. Bodo Ramelow, the Left-party premier of Thuringia, criticized the election campaign as one marked by fear, stating he is “fighting against the normalization of fascism.”

Prior to the election, Jewish regional associations in Thuringia and Saxony urged voters to reject the AfD, labelling it a serious threat to Germany’s democracy due to its extreme right-wing policies as per BBC.

Also read: Google Doodle Today: Day 4 Celebrates Archery At Paris Paralympics 2024