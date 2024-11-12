After Trump Win, Elon Musk’s ‘Diablo 4’ World Ranking Tumbles

Just before the 2024 election, Elon Musk appeared on a surprise episode of Joe Rogan's show, where he disclosed that he was among the top 20 Diablo 4 players globally. Far from mere self-promotion, Musk was being factual.

Things have since shifted

Following Donald Trump’s election win, Elon Musk has been unable to maintain his top 20 standing, dropping to 36th on the global ranking list. Recent reports place him alongside Trump on election night and mention his involvement in a call with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the victory. Speculation has persisted about Musk potentially joining the Trump administration, with the idea of him leading a “Department of Government Efficiency” frequently mentioned. This role would focus on reducing waste and managing spending, though it’s unclear whether this is a formal plan or simply a concept Musk mentioned to reference “DOGE,” a nod to his favorite meme.

Elon Musk Diablo 4 ranking

Regarding his Diablo 4 ranking, it seems he may finally be short on time to maintain his position. When news of his ranking initially broke, there were accusations that Musk might be cheating, such as by hiring players to play for him or by purchasing rare gear from the black market. No evidence of such activity ever emerged, however, and Musk is known to play a substantial amount of Diablo himself.

The Pit 150 leaderboard has also seen its share of controversy, as some top players have been accused of using exploits to boost their gear stats beyond normal limits. It’s unclear if Blizzard intends to address this issue. Again, no evidence suggests that Musk participated in these exploits.

While this topic isn’t the most serious, it is amusing that Musk, despite running four companies, having 11 children, and maintaining a constant social media presence, still managed to achieve a top ranking in Diablo 4. And though he may take on a role in Trump’s administration, that may not necessarily stop him from dedicating time to gaming, which seems to be one of his notable pursuits. The leaderboard will certainly be worth watching.

