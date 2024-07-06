Akshata Murty Wears A Striped Dress Worth Rs 42,000 During Rishi Sunak's Farewell Speech, Gets Brutally Trolled

Even though she was in the background, her attire aroused curiosity. Some speculated that her daring wardrobe choice, which included the UK flag’s colours, was a calculated move to subtly express the nation’s shifting political dynamics. Read on to know more

Akshata Murty accompanied her husband Rishi Sunak when he gave his farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street after he lost to Keir Starmer of the Labour Party in the UK elections. While Sunak addressed the media, social media could not help but notice the dress Murty wore soon getting brutally trolled.

Akshata Murty wore a red, white and blue chevron gown from Lina Dress from designer Omi Na Na worth Rs. 42,000. Remarks were made about everything from the price tag to the design and colour scheme.

Even though she was in the background, her attire aroused curiosity. Some speculated that her daring wardrobe choice, which included the UK flag’s colours, was a calculated move to subtly express the nation’s shifting political dynamics.

MUST READ: Spain Will Soon Introduce Porn Passport But What Is It And How Does It Work?- Everything Answered!

Internet Trolls Akshata Murty

The richest person to have held the position of prime minister in the United Kingdom is Rishi Sunak. As the daughter of Infosys founder and millionaire Narayana Murthy, his wife Akshata Murty contributes to their wealth.

The Sunday Times’ 2024 Rich List places the couple’s estimated total wealth at an astounding 651 million pounds. They are now the wealthiest residents of 10 Downing Street due to their enormous wealth.

ALSO READ: UK’s Labour Party Changed Its Stance On Kashmir, Here’s When & Why

Latest News