Spain Will Soon Introduce Porn Passport But What Is It And How Does It Work?- Everything Answered!

Spain has launched a new initiative which might help bring down the porn addiction in youngsters. The country is all set to launch a new mobile application which aims to stop minors from accessing pornographic content.

The app has been named Porn Passport and according to reports, it will allow legal users to access pornographic content without their usage being tracked while also stopping children from surfing porn online.

According to Olive Press, the Spanish government's new Digital Wallet app includes the "porn passport" plan. The app, formally known as the Digital Wallet Beta (Cartera Digital Beta), will enable online retailers to verify the

How Will Porn Passport Work?

Porn watchers will be required to use the app to authenticate their age starting later this summer. They will get 30 “porn credits” after being validated, which will let them view explicit content. The porn credits are only good for a single month.

How Will The “Porn Credits” Or Tokens Work?

Every credit that the app issues will result in a QR code. A link that opens when a user types in the address of a pornographic website will click to initiate communication with the Digital Wallet.

After that, the wallet will display the credential that will confirm the user’s age without disclosing any other information. To use up one token, a user must visit the same website ten times.

How Will The App Verify User’s Age?

The age of the user will be confirmed using a government-issued ID. Is it possible to generate more tokens in a given month than a certain amount? Throughout a month, users are free to renew their tokens or porn credits as much as they’d like.

However, notifications to renew their digital passport will be sent to those who have used all of their tokens. They run a higher danger of getting found out if they visit the websites too regularly.

The Spanish government argues that the system is more privacy-friendly and that users’ details won’t be tracked, despite criticism for its intricacy.

