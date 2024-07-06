Andrew Tate granted EU travel permission before Romania trial

Self-proclaimed misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has been granted permission to leave Romania but must remain within the European Union pending his trial on charges of human trafficking and rape, a Romanian court ruled on Friday, CNN reported.

According to CNN affiliate Antena 3, the ruling from the Bucharest court allows Andrew Tate, along with his brother Tristan and two other defendants, to travel freely within the EU until their trial.

A spokesperson representing the Tate brothers hailed the court’s decision as a “significant victory and a major step forward” in their legal battle.

“We embrace and applaud the decision of the court today, I consider it a reflection of the exemplary behaviour and assistance of my clients. Andrew and Tristan are still determined to clear their name and reputation; however, they are grateful to the courts for placing this trust in them,” the spokesperson said Friday.

Reacting to the ruling in a video posted online, Andrew Tate dismissed the case against him as a “sham” and hinted at potential travel plans within Europe.

“My judges decided … I’m allowed to leave Romania, so do we take the (Ferrari) SF90 to Italy, do we take the (Maserati) MC20 to Cannes, do we take the (Ferrari) 812 Competition to Paris, where do I go?” he asked.

Andrew Tate gained internet fame with controversial content on platforms like TikTok, focusing on themes of male dominance, female submission, and wealth accumulation.

Earlier in April, a Bucharest court had decided to proceed with a trial against the Tate brothers on charges of human trafficking and rape. At the time, their spokesperson confirmed an appeal against the decision.

The Tate brothers, along with two Romanian citizens, were arrested in December 2022 and formally indicted in June 2023. They face accusations of human trafficking, rape, and organizing a criminal group to exploit women sexually, allegations vehemently denied by the defendants.

According to Romanian prosecutors, the Tate brothers allegedly lured victims under false pretenses of forming romantic relationships or marriages, CNN reported.

