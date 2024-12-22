Ambulance Helicopter Crashed In Turkey, 4 Killed | WATCH

The helicopter had been taking off from the Mugla Training and Research Hospital, carrying two pilots, a doctor, and a medical worker.

A tragic accident occurred in southwest Turkey on Sunday, December 22, when an ambulance helicopter crashed after colliding with a hospital building, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

The helicopter had been taking off from the Mugla Training and Research Hospital, carrying two pilots, a doctor, and a medical worker. According to the Ministry of Health, the helicopter struck the fourth floor of the hospital before plummeting to the ground. Thankfully, no one inside the building or on the ground was injured during the crash.

An Eurocopter EC-135P2+ ambulance helicopter (TC-HYD) operating for the Turkish Ministry of Health hit the Muğla Training and Research Hospital and fell into an empty field while taking off. All 4 on board were killed.pic.twitter.com/25bCCaTwLW — Aviation Safety Network (ASN) (@AviationSafety) December 22, 2024

The regional governor of Mugla, Idris Akbiyik, confirmed the details of the incident and stated that the cause of the crash is under investigation. The accident occurred in the midst of dense fog, which may have contributed to the mishap.

Emergency teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, where footage from the site showed scattered debris around the hospital’s exterior. Several ambulances and first responders were seen working diligently to manage the aftermath of the crash.

