Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ambulance Helicopter Crashed In Turkey, 4 Killed | WATCH

The helicopter had been taking off from the Mugla Training and Research Hospital, carrying two pilots, a doctor, and a medical worker.

Ambulance Helicopter Crashed In Turkey, 4 Killed | WATCH

A tragic accident occurred in southwest Turkey on Sunday, December 22, when an ambulance helicopter crashed after colliding with a hospital building, resulting in the deaths of four individuals.

The helicopter had been taking off from the Mugla Training and Research Hospital, carrying two pilots, a doctor, and a medical worker. According to the Ministry of Health, the helicopter struck the fourth floor of the hospital before plummeting to the ground. Thankfully, no one inside the building or on the ground was injured during the crash.

The regional governor of Mugla, Idris Akbiyik, confirmed the details of the incident and stated that the cause of the crash is under investigation. The accident occurred in the midst of dense fog, which may have contributed to the mishap.

Emergency teams were quickly dispatched to the scene, where footage from the site showed scattered debris around the hospital’s exterior. Several ambulances and first responders were seen working diligently to manage the aftermath of the crash.

Also Read: Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Filed under

4 killed helicopter crashed in Turkey

Advertisement

Also Read

Two U.S. Navy Pilots Shot Down In ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident During Operations Against Houthi Rebels

Two U.S. Navy Pilots Shot Down In ‘Friendly Fire’ Incident During Operations Against Houthi Rebels

PM Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Former IFS Officer During Historic Visit to Kuwait

PM Modi Meets 101-Year-Old Former IFS Officer During Historic Visit to Kuwait

VIDEO: An Age Old Steepwell ‘Baori’ Dicovered During Excavation In Chandausi Area Of UP’s Sambhal

VIDEO: An Age Old Steepwell ‘Baori’ Dicovered During Excavation In Chandausi Area Of UP’s Sambhal

Mumbai Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Killed By Teen Driver In Speeding Car

Mumbai Tragedy: Four-Year-Old Killed By Teen Driver In Speeding Car

Maha Kumbh 2024: What Is The Date And Time Of The Shahi Snan ?

Maha Kumbh 2024: What Is The Date And Time Of The Shahi Snan ?

Entertainment

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Pushpa 2 Premiere Tragedy: Congress MLC Slams Allu Arjun For Denial Of Responsibility, Demands Repentance

Mumbai Rocks As Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, And Quick Style Take The Stage

Mumbai Rocks As Karan Aujla, Vicky Kaushal, And Quick Style Take The Stage

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox