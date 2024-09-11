Americans Displeased With Harry’s Family Rift –’Spare’ Earned Him Millions But It Cost Him

According to royal expert Ms. Seward, Prince Harry's strained relationships with his family, both his own and Meghan Markle's, are viewed as "alienating" by many.

According to royal expert Ms. Seward, Prince Harry’s strained relationships with his family, both his own and Meghan Markle’s, are viewed as “alienating” by many. Speaking to media, she remarked, “I think what people really dislike is that he dissed his family. The book Spare may have earnt him millions but gosh he’s paid for it.”

American Reactions: Disdain for Family Disconnection

Ms. Seward pointed out that Americans are particularly troubled by Harry’s estrangement. “Especially the Americans I know, they hate the idea that he dissed his family and he doesn’t speak to his brother, has never met Meghan’s father. I mean it is very strange.” She also questioned why Meghan has not introduced Harry to her father, adding, “Is she ashamed of her father, why hasn’t Harry met him?”

ALSO READ: My Son Is Not A Monster’ — Mother Of Georgia Shooting Suspect Apologizes To Victims’ Families

Criticism of Queen’s Statue Amidst Family Disputes

In related royal news, the new statue of Queen Elizabeth II in Antrim Castle Gardens has been met with criticism. Locals have expressed disappointment, with one resident stating, “Whoever signed that off needs their eyes tested. It’s not good.” Another commenter humorously remarked that the statue resembled “Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire.”

New Paperback Release of Spare and Its Timing

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is set to be re-released in paperback next month. This new edition is due to hit shelves on October 24 in the UK and October 22 in the US, coinciding with King Charles III’s Heads of Government meeting in Samoa. Some experts believe the timing of this release is problematic, with critics stating it “dredges everything up again.”

Prince Harry’s Upcoming 40th Birthday Getaway

As Harry’s 40th birthday approaches on September 15, plans are underway for a significant celebration. He is reportedly organizing a getaway with his closest friends, while Meghan Markle will remain in California with their children, Archie and Lilibet. “He has moved on and that is admirable,” said Ms. Seward, reflecting on the prince’s shift from his previous royal life.

Tensions with Meghan’s Father and Public Perception

The estrangement between Meghan Markle and her father, Thomas Markle, continues to attract attention. Since his heart attacks and subsequent absence from Meghan’s wedding, the relationship has been fraught. Meghan has previously discussed the sense of “hurt and betrayal” she felt over her father’s actions, a topic that remains a point of contention.

A Look Back at Harry’s Royal Life

Reflecting on Harry’s life ten years ago, Ms. Seward noted the contrast between his past and present circumstances. “I think there’s a tinge of sadness there, when you think 10 years ago Harry was sitting in the grandeur of Clarence House with all his school friends and mates from Sandhurst,” she said.

Prince Harry’s New Projects and Meghan’s Lifestyle Brand

Amidst these personal and public challenges, Harry and Meghan have launched new initiatives, including The Parents Network, aimed at supporting families affected by online harm. Meghan is also working on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, despite facing operational setbacks.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: 9/11 Memorial Sees Trump And Harris Exchange Handshakes