An Orca That Carried Her Calf’s Body For 17 days Earlier Is Now Seen Grieving Over Her New Baby’s Death

Tahlequah, the grieving orca famous for carrying her dead calf in 2018, is mourning again after her latest calf, J61, died days after birth.

Tahlequah, the orca who captured global attention in 2018 by carrying her dead calf for 17 days, is once again in mourning. Known formally as J35, the southern resident killer whale was recently spotted carrying the lifeless body of her latest calf, J61, just days after its birth was confirmed by researchers at the Center for Whale Research.

The Center announced the heartbreaking news on New Year’s Day, stating that while a new calf, J62, had been observed in J Pod, the infant J61 had not survived. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) believes J61 lived only about a week and had been dead for several days before being seen with Tahlequah.

Dr. Michael Weiss of the Center for Whale Research noted that while it’s not uncommon for whales to carry deceased calves, Tahlequah’s prolonged mourning behavior is striking. “It’s the same whale doing this behavior again, suggesting something unique about her as an individual,” Weiss said.

Southern resident orcas, an endangered population with just over 70 individuals, face significant challenges, including limited food supplies and high calf mortality rates. Up to 70% of pregnancies result in miscarriage or early death, making every birth crucial for the species’ survival.

In 2020, Tahlequah gave birth to a healthy calf, sparking hope for her and her pod. However, concerns about J61’s health arose shortly after its birth, with researchers suggesting it might have been premature.

The Center for Whale Research continues to advocate for salmon recovery, dam removal, and sustainable fishery practices to ensure these whales have the resources they need to thrive. As Tahlequah grieves yet another loss, her story underscores the urgency of protecting these majestic creatures.

ALSO READ: Jill Biden Receives $20,000 Diamond As Gift From Indian Prime Minister