Busting The Myth: Can A Woman With Low Vitamin D Levels Cannot Get Pregnant?

It is widely acknowledged that vitamin D deficiency negatively impacts overall health, but its direct role in pregnancy is less commonly discussed. Nutritionist Pooja Jaiswal, in a recent podcast, emphasized how crucial vitamin D is for conception and fertility.

She remarked, “In India, this issue often goes unnoticed. Without adequate vitamin D levels, conception becomes challenging. I wouldn’t even recommend IVF if vitamin D levels are insufficient, as it’s linked to low AMH levels, which play a vital role in improving fertility. This seemingly small detail can have significant consequences.”

Hormonal Impact on Fertility

Dr. Mansi Sharma, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, agreed with Jaiswal, stating that vitamin D deficiency is associated with hormonal imbalances, which can negatively affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Vitamin D is essential for the absorption and metabolism of calcium and phosphorus, which are critical for a healthy pregnancy. Dr. Sharma highlighted that insufficient levels of this nutrient are linked to various health issues, including certain cancers, autoimmune disorders, neurological diseases, insulin resistance, and cardiovascular problems.

Importance of Vitamin D for Pregnant Women

Vitamin D supports numerous bodily functions such as calcium absorption, cell growth, and immune system regulation. For pregnant women, maintaining adequate vitamin D levels is particularly important to ensure the health of both the mother and the developing baby.

Dt. Arti Singh, a consultant nutritionist at Motherhood Hospitals in Mumbai, pointed out that vitamin D deficiency is a common nutritional issue during pregnancy. Low levels have been associated with increased risks of complications, including preterm birth, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and miscarriage.

What Are The Causes of Vitamin D Deficiency?

Several factors can contribute to vitamin D deficiency, including:

Limited exposure to sunlight

Poor dietary habits

Obesity

Certain medical conditions, such as malabsorption syndromes

According to Singh, the recommended vitamin D level during pregnancy is 30 ng/mL or higher. Prioritizing adequate vitamin D levels can significantly enhance the chances of a healthy pregnancy and baby.

Ways to Boost Vitamin D Levels

Experts recommend proactive measures to maintain sufficient vitamin D levels. Dr. Sharma suggests:

Incorporating vitamin D-rich foods such as fatty fish, eggs, mushrooms, dairy products like milk, yogurt, and paneer, as well as vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds.

Ensuring 20–30 minutes of sunlight exposure daily or occasionally.

These steps can help maintain vitamin D levels and promote overall well-being.

If vitamin D deficiency continues despite dietary changes and sun exposure, consulting a doctor is advisable. Medical professionals might recommend further dietary adjustments or supplements to address the deficiency effectively.

Dr. Sharma added that vitamin D is fat-soluble and is best absorbed with dietary fat. Therefore, taking vitamin D supplements with meals containing healthy fats, such as breakfast, lunch, or dinner, can enhance absorption.

By addressing vitamin D levels proactively, expectant mothers can support healthier pregnancies and reduce the risk of complications.