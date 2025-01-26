Another Roadblock for Trump’s ‘Mass Deportation’ Plan: Colombia Rejects Flights

Colombia and Mexico have rejected U.S. deportation flights, signaling resistance to the Trump administration's push for mass deportations under its "largest deportation operation" promise. The move highlights escalating tensions as countries push back against policies targeting undocumented migrants.

Colombia has refused to accept flights carrying deported migrants from the United States, marking a significant pushback against the Trump administration’s large-scale deportation plans. Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the decision on Sunday through a post on X (formerly Twitter), following reports that two U.S. military flights bound for Colombia were turned away.

Petro stated, “The US cannot treat migrants from Colombia as criminals,” signaling his country’s firm stance against the deportation initiative.

After Mexico, Colombia Also Blocks Mass Deportation Flights

This development comes shortly after Mexico blocked a similar flight last week. While the White House attributed the incident to “an administrative issue,” according to a text message shared with NBC News, the refusal highlights potential resistance from migrants’ home countries. The White House confirmed that deportation flights commenced on Friday as part of President Trump’s promise to conduct what he described as the “largest deportation operation” in U.S. history.

On Thursday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported 538 arrests and the detention of 373 individuals. Additionally, hundreds of deportees identified as “illegal immigrant criminals” were transported out of the U.S. on military aircraft.

Border Czar Tom Homan disclosed that ICE made 308 arrests on Tuesday, Trump’s first full day in office. This figure aligns with daily arrest averages under the Biden administration, which recorded 282 arrests per day in September, according to available data.

Fast-Tracking Removals and Major Raids Planned

The Trump administration has directed ICE and Border Patrol agents to expedite removals of undocumented individuals. Those apprehended at the border without authorization are being deported immediately, while individuals within the U.S. interior are subject to “expedited removals,” as reported by CBS.

Major raids are anticipated in several cities, with sanctuary cities—jurisdictions that limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement—expected to be primary targets.

Executive Orders Intensify Immigration Crackdown

On Monday, President Trump signed several executive orders aimed at tightening immigration policies. Key measures include:

Deployment of military personnel to the southern border.

Elimination of advance appointments with border officials for migrants.

Reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, requiring migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum cases are processed.

Additionally, Trump suspended a parole program for migrants from four countries and announced plans to restrict birthright citizenship for children of undocumented or non-permanent immigrants. However, a federal judge temporarily blocked the latter policy pending legal challenges.

Budgetary and Logistical Challenges Loom

Despite Trump’s assurances that deportations would occur “very quickly,” significant hurdles remain. ICE faces budget shortfalls, with its current funding set to expire on March 14, according to NBC.

Other logistical issues include limited detention space and aircraft availability for deportation flights. While Trump has ordered the military to assist with resources, the success of the operation hinges on the willingness of other countries to accept deportees—a potential challenge, particularly for nations like Venezuela.

Targeted Cities for Deportation Operations

The Trump administration reportedly plans to focus on sanctuary cities for early deportation operations. Cities identified as potential targets include Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Denver, and Washington, D.C., according to reports by NBC and The Wall Street Journal.

Large immigration shelter systems in cities like Los Angeles, Denver, and Miami are also on the radar. ICE carried out a “targeted enforcement operation” in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, though its connection to broader deportation efforts remains unclear.

In Chicago, a mass arrest operation involving 100 to 200 ICE officers was anticipated shortly after Trump’s inauguration, according to The Wall Street Journal. However, the operation has not yet materialized.

The Largest Deportation Operation in U.S. History?

While the Trump administration has launched its deportation efforts, it remains uncertain whether the numbers will surpass those of the Biden administration, which recorded higher deportation figures than Trump’s first term.

