Thursday, October 10, 2024
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, during a speech at the ASEAN - China summit in Laos on October 10, urged Southeast Asian and Chinese leaders to expedite discussions on a code of conduct for the contested South China Sea.

ASEAN Summit: Philippines Takes Dig At China, Says ‘Your Behaviour Not ……’

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos, during a speech at the ASEAN – China summit in Laos on October 10, urged Southeast Asian and Chinese leaders to expedite discussions on a code of conduct for the contested South China Sea. He expressed concerns about harassment and intimidation from Beijing in the presence of Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Marcos suggested that all parties need to be genuinely open to managing differences and reducing tensions.

In recent months, Manila has consistently accused the Chinese coast guard of harassment in the South China Sea, criticizing Beijing for repeated provocations and territorial incursions.

ASEAN-China code of conduct

Marcos emphasized the need for increased urgency in the negotiations concerning the ASEAN-China code of conduct, expressing regret that the overall situation in the South China Sea remains tense and unchanged, with continued harassment and intimidation faced by the Philippines.

He remarked to Li Qiang that it is impossible to separate economic cooperation from political relations between the two nations.

Philippines  faces aggression from China

Marcos also pointed out that the international community has largely ignored China’s aggressive behavior, noting that such actions do not go unnoticed by the public or the global community, which requires a concerted effort to prevent their recurrence.

During the summit, Marcos referenced an incident in August 2024, where Philippine vessels faced aggression and harassment from the China Coast Guard in the Escoda Shoal during a routine maritime patrol, highlighting the use of water cannons and ramming by Chinese ships. He also recalled incidents where lasers were used to intimidate civilian fishing vessels and aircraft in the South China Sea.

In contrast, Li Qiang advocated for deeper economic cooperation between China and Southeast Asian nations, highlighting the sluggish recovery of the global economy, rising protectionism, and geopolitical turbulence that has created instability and uncertainty in development.

