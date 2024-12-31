Auckland To Dubai: How The World Is Celebrating New Year 2025

From Auckland's vibrant fireworks to Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa display, here’s how the world is ringing in New Year 2025.

As the clock struck midnight, Auckland, New Zealand, became one of the first cities to ring in New Year 2025, lighting up the Sky Tower with a dazzling display of fireworks. The vibrant celebration set the tone for the global countdown, with countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East joining the festivities.

In Sydney, hundreds of thousands gathered along the harbor to witness the world-famous fireworks, illuminating the Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Indigenous ceremonies honoring Australia’s First Nations people added cultural depth to the celebrations.

Japan welcomed 2025 with the traditional “Joya no Kane,” the ringing of temple bells 108 times, symbolizing the cleansing of worldly desires. In Christchurch and Queenstown, New Zealand, traditional Māori performances blended modern festivities with cultural heritage, drawing visitors from around the globe.

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa prepared to host its annual fireworks extravaganza, drawing thousands of visitors eager to witness the world’s tallest skyscraper light up the sky.

Rome’s New Year’s Eve celebration gained special significance this year as it coincided with the launch of Pope Francis’ Holy Year in 2025, expected to bring millions of pilgrims to the city. Paris celebrated with its iconic fireworks and countdown along the Champs-Elysees, while London lit up the River Thames with a stunning pyrotechnic display.

Despite scaled-down festivities in South Korea due to national mourning, the rest of the world marked 2025 with a blend of traditional rituals and modern spectacles. From vibrant parades in London to lively shopping scenes in Beijing, the global countdown united nations in joy, hope, and celebration.

As India prepares to welcome 2025, the excitement continues, promising a year of connection, culture, and cherished memories.

