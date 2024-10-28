Austrian Mayor Killed In Gunfire: Manhunt Underway For Suspected Shooter

A manhunt is currently underway in Austria following the tragic shooting death of Franz Hofer, the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau. The incident, which appears to stem from a dispute over hunting permits, has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a large-scale police response.

On Monday afternoon, Hofer was shot dead in a field near Altenfelden, situated in Austria’s rural Mühlviertel region. Shortly after this incident, another man was also killed, further escalating the severity of the situation. According to an Austrian police spokesman, both victims held positions as district hunting directors, indicating the potential motivations behind the violence.

Suspect Identified

The primary suspect in these killings has been identified as 56-year-old Roland Drexler, who is believed to be an avid hunter. Authorities have classified him as extremely dangerous. In response to the shootings, Austrian police have mobilized special forces, and additional resources including two helicopters and an armored vehicle have been deployed to aid in the search for Drexler.

Residents in Kirchberg have reacted to the alarming news by barricading themselves inside their homes as fears of further violence circulate. A wanted poster has been issued, depicting Drexler with a shaved head, a grey goatee, and glasses, in an effort to solicit public assistance in locating him.

Background Of The Dispute

Reports suggest that the shootings are linked to a long-standing local dispute over hunting rights. The conflict has reportedly persisted for several years, leading to escalating tensions in the community. “He was a difficult person,” said an unidentified hunter, adding that Drexler often clashed with local authorities regarding hunting regulations.

Community Shock And Responses

The local community is reeling from the tragic events. Herbert Sieghartsleitner, a fellow district hunting director, expressed his devastation: “I am deeply shocked by these events. I personally knew Franz Hofer very well. It is unimaginable what has happened.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also expressed his shock at the violence, reflecting the broader sentiment of disbelief that has gripped the region.

Hofer was affiliated with Austria’s centre-right ÖVP party, which recently experienced a narrow electoral defeat to the hard-right FPÖ in the September elections. Florian Hiegelsberger, a senior official from the ÖVP, commented on the situation, stating, “It is madness.”

