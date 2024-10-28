Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Austrian Mayor Killed In Gunfire: Manhunt Underway For Suspected Shooter

Austrian police are in a manhunt for suspect Roland Drexler after Mayor Franz Hofer was shot dead amid a hunting permit dispute, followed by another shooting incident.

Austrian Mayor Killed In Gunfire: Manhunt Underway For Suspected Shooter

A manhunt is currently underway in Austria following the tragic shooting death of Franz Hofer, the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau. The incident, which appears to stem from a dispute over hunting permits, has sent shockwaves through the community and prompted a large-scale police response.

On Monday afternoon, Hofer was shot dead in a field near Altenfelden, situated in Austria’s rural Mühlviertel region. Shortly after this incident, another man was also killed, further escalating the severity of the situation. According to an Austrian police spokesman, both victims held positions as district hunting directors, indicating the potential motivations behind the violence.

Suspect Identified

The primary suspect in these killings has been identified as 56-year-old Roland Drexler, who is believed to be an avid hunter. Authorities have classified him as extremely dangerous. In response to the shootings, Austrian police have mobilized special forces, and additional resources including two helicopters and an armored vehicle have been deployed to aid in the search for Drexler.

Residents in Kirchberg have reacted to the alarming news by barricading themselves inside their homes as fears of further violence circulate. A wanted poster has been issued, depicting Drexler with a shaved head, a grey goatee, and glasses, in an effort to solicit public assistance in locating him.

Background Of The Dispute

Reports suggest that the shootings are linked to a long-standing local dispute over hunting rights. The conflict has reportedly persisted for several years, leading to escalating tensions in the community. “He was a difficult person,” said an unidentified hunter, adding that Drexler often clashed with local authorities regarding hunting regulations.

Community Shock And Responses

The local community is reeling from the tragic events. Herbert Sieghartsleitner, a fellow district hunting director, expressed his devastation: “I am deeply shocked by these events. I personally knew Franz Hofer very well. It is unimaginable what has happened.”

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer also expressed his shock at the violence, reflecting the broader sentiment of disbelief that has gripped the region.

Hofer was affiliated with Austria’s centre-right ÖVP party, which recently experienced a narrow electoral defeat to the hard-right FPÖ in the September elections. Florian Hiegelsberger, a senior official from the ÖVP, commented on the situation, stating, “It is madness.”

MUST READ | 911 Call About Hiker’s Bear Encounter Uncovers Staged Murder Plot; Suspect Identified

Filed under

Austria Mayor Murder Franz Hofer Latest world news World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Are CrowdStrike And Delta Suing Each Other Amidst Flight Disruptions?

Why Are CrowdStrike And Delta Suing Each Other Amidst Flight Disruptions?

911 Call About Hiker’s Bear Encounter Uncovers Staged Murder Plot; Suspect Identified

911 Call About Hiker’s Bear Encounter Uncovers Staged Murder Plot; Suspect Identified

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Escort Vehicles In Multi-Car Collision In Thiruvananthapuram | VIDEO

Over 100,000 Civilians Stranded In Gaza’s North As Tensions Escalate

Over 100,000 Civilians Stranded In Gaza’s North As Tensions Escalate

Is The Moon Really White? Discover The Surprising Truth Behind Its Color Changes From Red To Yellow To Blue

Is The Moon Really White? Discover The Surprising Truth Behind Its Color Changes From Red...

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

Tyler, The Creator Unveils Chromakopia: A Colorful Odyssey Awaits

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

5 Best Shows For A Cozy Fall Feel: The Fashion And Coziest Episodes

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

When Is Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic Releasing? First Look Leaves The Internet Impressed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox