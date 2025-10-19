Pakistan Delivers JF-17 Thunder Block III Jets To This Country, Had Supported Islamabad During India’s Operation Sindoor

Azerbaijan has reportedly taken delivery of its first JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets from Pakistan. Three aircraft, including a twin-seat trainer, have been spotted bearing Azerbaijani markings. The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) deployed a contingent of five JF-17 Thunder Block III fighters to participate in the high-profile bilateral air exercises, ‘Indus Shield Alpha 2025’.

Indus Shield Alpha 2025

The joint exercises aim to enhance tactical coordination, interoperability, and mutual understanding between the two air forces. According to reports, pilots and strategists will engage in joint mission planning and execution within a complex operational environment shaped by rapid technological developments and evolving airpower dynamics.

Reports quoting an official described the exercise as “a vital platform for exchanging operational insights, strengthening collaborative responses, and preparing both air forces to face emerging aerial defense challenges head-on.”

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Fresh Ceasefire After Deadly Airstrikes Kill Afghan Cricketers, Escalating Border Tensions | What We Know

Pakistan-Azerbaijan Fighter Jet Deal

The delivery is part of a broader $1.6–4.6 billion agreement for up to 40 JF-17 jets. Under this contract, the initial shipment includes eight Block III aircraft: six single-seat JF-17C fighters and two two-seat JF-17D LIFT variants.

During this first phase, Baku is expected to confirm the acquisition of an additional four aircraft, bringing Azerbaijan’s JF-17 Block III fleet to at least 12 jets, with an option to expand to a 16-aircraft squadron.

JF-17 Block III Jet Capabilities

The JF-17 Block III comes equipped with advanced air-to-air and air-to-ground weaponry, alongside modern avionics, sensors, and integrated combat systems. Pakistan has positioned this variant as a significant upgrade over previous models.

Experts highlight that the acquisition represents a substantial enhancement of Azerbaijan’s tactical fighter capabilities.

“This marks a significant leap in Pakistan-Azerbaijan defense cooperation,” defense analysts observe.

Also Read: India Delivers Powerful Strike To Pakistan Allies Turkey & Azerbaijan, Tourists Ditch Trips, Economy Takes A Hit