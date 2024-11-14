Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Bangladesh Attorney General Appeals For Removal Of ‘Secular’ From Constitution, ‘ 90 Percent Citizens Are Muslims’

Bangladesh Attorney General argued for a return to the previous formulation, which described people as having "trust and faith in Allah.”

Bangladesh’s Attorney General, Md Asaduzzaman, on November 13, called for drastic change in the Constitution, seeking removal of the word “secular”.

Attorney General’s appeal came at a time when discussions over whether the 15th Amendment of the Constitution was constitutionally valid or not in a courtroom.

While speaking to Justices Farah Mahbub and Debashish Roy Chowdhury, the Attorney General argued for such a constitution that would convey the demographic and democratic essentials of Bangladesh.

Here are his major appeals:

‘Constitution To Reflect Muslim Majority’

Asaduzzaman said the Bangladesh Constitution should reflect the faith of its majority Muslim people, pointing out that more than 90 percent of the country’s citizens are Muslims.

He argued for a return to the previous formulation, which described people as having “trust and faith in Allah,” contending that such a move would bring the Constitution into conformity with the historical ethos of the state.

“The notion of ‘Bengali nationalism’ in Article 9 goes contrary to the very fabric of Islamic faith,” Asaduzzaman argued, further challenging provisions on religious equality.

’Reconsider Father of the Nation’ Title

Attorney General also requested to review the status of recognition Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the “Father of the Nation.” Asaduzzaman said that although Mujib contributed as much, enforcing this title through law separates and restricts free speech, “Honouring Mujib’s legacy is crucial but legally mandating his title fosters national division,” he added.

Critique of Articles 7A and 7B, Caretaker Government

Article 7A and 7B, which limit constitutional amendments that would “undermine democracy,” were criticized by Asaduzzaman. He observed that these articles concentrate power and defeat democratic reform.

“This only prolongs dictatorship and is a violation of the rule of law,” he claimed.

Furthermore, he challenged the abolition of the caretaker government established to manage elections in its previous version. As far as he was concerned, its existence would have limited the fundamental rights of citizens and weakened public trust in the process.

Lastly, Asaduzzaman’s urge on the court to annul the 15th Amendment, claiming that it is against the “spirit of the Liberation War” and the democratic movements of the 1990s, but calling for a reformed Constitution in keeping with Bangladesh’s democratic and historical roots.

Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindu

Meanwhile, attacks against the minority Hindu communities has surged as the country witnessed protests across Bangladesh against brutal attacks.

Recently, tens of thousands of Hindu citizens marched to stage a rally for protection against such escalating violence in Chattogram. Reports from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said that since the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina early this month, more than 2,000 attacks have been reported against Hindu communities.

In a move to heighten tensions, India has called on Bangladesh to ensure the rights and security of the country’s Hindu minority.

Since Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed interim leadership in August, the political tension in Bangladesh has heightened.

Hasina, who took refuge in India along with some close acquaintances after her overthrow, is now charged for killing some civilians amidst the protest.

ALSO READ: Khalistani Activists in Canada Stir Controversy with Anti-Canadian Remarks

 

