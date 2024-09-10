Bangladesh Bans Export of Padma Hilsa fish To India, Defies “The Hilsa Diplomacy” Ahead of Durga Puja

Bangladesh's ban on Padma Hilsa exports to India is set to increase fish prices and disrupt the festive supply, with local consumers facing higher costs and potential shortages.

In a surprising move, the interim government of Bangladesh has banned the export of Padma Hilsa, also known as “ilish,” to India, just a month before Durga Puja, according to India Today. This ban marks a significant departure from the longstanding tradition of cultural exchange between the two countries.

Impact on Indian Markets and Prices

The ban on Hilsa exports is set to cause a substantial increase in the price of the fish in India. Padma Hilsa, a delicacy from the Padma River in Bangladesh, is a crucial component of Bengali cuisine, particularly during festive seasons like Durga Puja. The lack of supply is expected to drive up prices significantly, with current rates in Delhi reaching ₹2,200 to ₹2,400 per kilo, up from ₹1,800 to ₹2,000 earlier this year.

Reasons Behind the Export Ban

Farida Akhtar, advisor to the Bangladesh Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, explained that the ban was imposed to ensure adequate supply for local consumers amid scarce availability. “We cannot allow ilish to be exported while our own people cannot buy them. This year, I have instructed the Ministry of Commerce to prevent any ilish exports to India during Durga Puja,” Akhtar stated.

Hilsa Diplomacy: A Tool of Goodwill

Hilsa diplomacy has been a significant diplomatic tool between India and Bangladesh, symbolizing goodwill and friendship. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the pioneer of this practice. She gifted hilsa to Indian leaders on several occasions, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The tradition began in 1996 when Hasina presented hilsa to then-West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, shortly before signing the Ganga Water Sharing Treaty.

In 2019, Bangladesh allowed the export of 500 tonnes of hilsa to India as a Durga Puja ‘gift.’ More recently, in 2023, the first batch of Padma hilsa arrived in Bengal from Bangladesh via the Petrapole land port on September 21. A total of nine cargo trucks, each loaded with five tonnes of hilsa, arrived from Barishal. The Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce had granted permission to 79 fish exporters to send 3,950 tonnes of hilsa to India as a special gesture for Durga Puja, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Historical Context and Diplomatic Implications

Bangladesh had previously banned Hilsa exports from 2012 to 2020 due to disputes over the Teesta water-sharing agreement, but resumed exports as a goodwill gesture. The ban, known as ‘Hilsa diplomacy,’ aimed to foster neighborly relations and cultural ties. With the new military-backed government in Bangladesh not continuing this gesture, Indian markets will need to source Padma Hilsa from alternative suppliers, including Myanmar and Indian states like Odisha and Gujarat.

Future Prospects and Alternatives

Given the ban, Indian consumers will likely face shortages of Padma Hilsa, leading to increased reliance on alternative sources. This shift could affect the availability and cost of Hilsa in Indian markets, particularly during the festive season.