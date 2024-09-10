Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Comment On Sikhs

Following comments made by Rahul Gandhi at Herndon, Washington DC, Union Minister Hardeep Singh puri sharply criticized the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, for his comments about the Sikh community on Tuesday.

While slamming Rahul Gandhi, at press conference he said ”Out of the blue he (Rahul) says that the Sikh community in India has a certain anxiety that they cannot wear a turban or kada. I have been wearing a turban for six decades, and a kada. This government has gone out of its way to address the issues and concerns of the Sikh community… If there’s been one time in our history where we have felt insecurity and an existential threat, was at the time when Rahul Gandhi’s family was in the seat of power.”

Further, he also slammed Gandhi for spreading a “false” narrative and recalled the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, stating, “In 1984, there was a pogrom on the community. Over 3,000 innocent people were killed.”

He also criticized Gandhi for his attacks on India’s legal system and the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections. Remarking “He has not gone out of India as an ordinary citizen… he has gone out as the Leader of Opposition.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, “When Rahul Gandhi was not the LoP, he was never strong with his words. He speaks out of ignorance or lack of knowledge. There are some sensitive issues, which involve our national identity, unity, strength in unity in… pic.twitter.com/HPyhOGoYwa — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2024

What Rahul Gandhi Said?

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi recently attracted controversy in India, due to his comments, he made in in front of the Indian Diaspora at his US trip.

While Addressing Indian community, Gandhi said “First of all… you have to understand what the fight is about. It is not about politics… that is superficial. The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India… or if a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India… or if a Sikh is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That is what the fight is about and (it is) not just for a Sikh. It is for all religions.”

