Bangladesh Court Denies Chinmoy Krishna Das Bail, Citing Risk Of Anarchy

On Thursday, a court in Chattogram once again denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Bangladeshi Hindu monk who was arrested in November on sedition charges. Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Saiful Islam rejected his bail plea after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense. The court upheld the state’s argument that granting bail could lead to anarchy and exacerbate the existing tensions in the region.

Serious Charges Against Chinmoy Krishna Das

Chinmoy Krishna Das faces several charges, including sedition and offenses related to national security and the sovereignty of Bangladesh. Public prosecutor Advocate Mofizul Haque Bhuiyan emphasized the severity of these charges, stating that if Das were granted bail, he could potentially misuse it, leading to further unrest. The prosecution specifically pointed to a past incident when Das allegedly incited violence by calling thousands of his supporters to protest at the court premises, further justifying their position against the bail.

Chinmoy Das, who was previously associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested at the Dhaka airport in November. His arrest came amid rising tensions and attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh following the political upheaval in the country. This period saw widespread violence against Hindus, fueled by political turmoil after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Chinmoy Das was represented by a team of 11 legal representatives during Thursday’s hearing. These lawyers traveled from Dhaka under protective escort due to concerns about safety. The defense has stated they will seek bail from the high court, despite the setbacks in the lower court.

Impact on Bangladesh-India Relations

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das has further strained relations between Bangladesh and India. The arrest has become a flashpoint, with India expressing concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, who have faced violent attacks. This has led to protests in India against the actions in Bangladesh. Moreover, the political tensions surrounding the ousting of Sheikh Hasina and her asylum in India have added another layer of complexity to the issue, with both nations at odds over the matter.

As Chinmoy Krishna Das remains in custody, the legal battle over his bail continues to unfold. With both the defense and prosecution preparing for further legal proceedings, the case is set to remain a focal point in Bangladesh’s judicial system and the wider political context involving Bangladesh-India relations.

