Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Bangladesh Makes U-Turn, Reverses Ban On Hilsa Fish Export To India Ahead Of Durga Puja

Bangladesh interim government has lifted the export ban on the highly prized Hilsa fish to India in anticipation of Durga Puja.

Bangladesh Makes U-Turn, Reverses Ban On Hilsa Fish Export To India Ahead Of Durga Puja

Bangladesh interim government has lifted the export ban on the highly prized Hilsa fish to India in anticipation of Durga Puja, an important festival for Hindu Bengalis, as officials announced on Saturday. They noted that the export of 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa has been authorized.

Initially, the Bangladeshi interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, had decided against exporting Hilsa fish this year to enhance supply in the domestic market. The fish typically experiences high demand in India during Durga Puja and other festivities, particularly in the eastern region of the country.

Government approves export of 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India

According to media reports, the Commerce Ministry indicated that the government has approved the export of 3,000 tonnes of Hilsa fish to India for Durga Puja.

The statement from the Commerce Ministry mentioned that the export of 3,000 metric tonnes of Hilsa fish was approved based on applications from various exporters for the upcoming festival.

It requested that the concerned applicants submit the necessary documents to the Ministry of Commerce by September 24, 2024, noting that applications received after this deadline would not be accepted.

Read More: Fukushima Water Release: China And Japan Reach Mutual Understanding

Hilsa fish famous for taste and flavor in Bangladesh

Furthermore, it clarified that those who have already submitted applications do not need to reapply.

In 2023, the Commerce Ministry of Bangladesh had permitted 79 companies to export 50 tonnes of Hilsa fish each, totaling approximately 4,000 tonnes, to India for Durga Puja, as per reports

The Hilsa fish is highly esteemed for its taste and flavor, making it extremely popular in both Bangladesh and India.

Also Read: 22 Dead In Israeli Strike On Gaza School, Says Gaza Health Ministry

Filed under

Bangladesh Bangladesh Interim Government Hilsa fish

