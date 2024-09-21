Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a three-day visit to the United States early Saturday, marking his first overseas trip since securing his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a three-day visit to the United States early Saturday, marking his first overseas trip since securing his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections. The high-profile visit includes a series of significant diplomatic engagements aimed at bolstering India’s role on the global stage.

Strengthening Ties and Global Cooperation

As India continues to assert its influence in global matters, this visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with the US and foster multilateral cooperation through platforms like the Quad. PM Modi’s engagements will likely emphasize India’s role as a key player in addressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

LIVE UPDATES

5:46 PM · Sep 21, 2024

PM Narendra Modi will be arriving at Hotel duPont, Wilmington, Delaware after he lands in the US for the Quad Leaders’ summit and an event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his 3-day visit to the country.

