Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US Visit: LIVE UPDATES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a three-day visit to the United States early Saturday, marking his first overseas trip since securing his third consecutive win in the Lok Sabha elections. The high-profile visit includes a series of significant diplomatic engagements aimed at bolstering India’s role on the global stage.

Strengthening Ties and Global Cooperation

As India continues to assert its influence in global matters, this visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations with the US and foster multilateral cooperation through platforms like the Quad. PM Modi’s engagements will likely emphasize India’s role as a key player in addressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

 LIVE UPDATES 

5:46 PM · Sep 21, 2024

PM Narendra Modi will be arriving at Hotel duPont, Wilmington, Delaware after he lands in the US for the Quad Leaders’ summit and an event at the United Nations General Assembly in New York during his 3-day visit to the country.

5:31 PM · Sep 21, 2024

The visit will start with the Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, and wrap up with PM Modi’s address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Additionally, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Biden.

4:52 PM · Sep 21, 2024

US President Joe Biden arrived in Delaware on Friday to host the Quad Summit with the Prime Ministers of Japan, India, and Australia.

 

 

 

 

