‘Behave Yourself’: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Warns America’s New Secretary of State Marco Rubio

China’s veteran Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has delivered a subtle but pointed message to the newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, urging him to behave accordingly. The statement came during a phone call on Friday, marking their first conversation since Rubio’s confirmation four days earlier by President Donald Trump.

A Veiled Message

“I hope you will act accordingly,” Wang said during the call, according to a statement from China’s Foreign Ministry. The phrase, commonly used in Chinese culture, is typically employed by a teacher or employer to caution a student or employee to be mindful of their behavior and actions.

The comment was seen as a response to Rubio’s past criticisms of China, particularly his vocal opposition to the country’s human rights record when he served as a U.S. senator. This criticism led to China imposing sanctions on Rubio twice in 2020, specifically in response to his actions regarding Chinese policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Cultural Nuance Behind the Words of Wang Yi

The phrase Wang used can be translated in various ways. Historically, China’s Foreign Ministry has opted for expressions such as “make the right choice” or “be very prudent about what they say or do” rather than a direct translation of “act accordingly.” This choice of words offers a mix of diplomacy and expectation. It serves to express an implied warning while maintaining the decorum required for diplomatic engagement.

Zichen Wang, a research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization, a Chinese think tank, explained that the vagueness of the phrase is intentional. He described it as a reflection of Chinese traditional wisdom and speech practices, which often allow for indirectness while still conveying a clear message. “What could appear to be confusing is thus an intended effect,” he said, highlighting the strategic use of language in Chinese diplomacy.

Phone Call Between Wang Yi and Marco Rubio

Rubio’s confirmation as Secretary of State follows years of strong rhetoric against China’s policies. During his confirmation hearings, Rubio emphasized the importance of understanding the original Chinese language to fully grasp the meaning behind the words of Chinese leadership. “Don’t read the English translation that they put out because the English translation is never right,” Rubio stated, underscoring his belief that the nuances of Chinese language and policy are often lost in translation.

The U.S. State Department’s statement about the phone call did not mention Wang’s phrase directly. Instead, it highlighted Rubio’s reaffirmation that the Trump administration would continue to advance U.S. interests in its dealings with China. It also included a statement of concern over China’s “coercive actions” toward Taiwan and its ongoing activities in the South China Sea.

A History of Tensions Between Rubio and China

Wang Yi and China’s foreign ministry were already familiar with Rubio’s stance, having imposed sanctions on him in 2020. These sanctions came after the U.S. introduced measures against Chinese officials for their actions in Xinjiang, where human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority were taking place. Additionally, China’s sanctions were a response to what it viewed as U.S. interference in Hong Kong’s internal matters.

The sanctions included a travel ban to China, and while Chinese officials have suggested that they are open to engaging with Rubio in his new capacity as Secretary of State, it remains unclear whether China will allow him to visit for direct talks.

