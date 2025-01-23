US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Panama and other countries in Latin America next week, according to a statement from his spokesperson on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to travel to Panama and other countries in Latin America next week, according to a statement from his spokesperson on Thursday. The trip will include visits to Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic.

Details of Rubio’s Appointment and Activities

Rubio, aged 53, was sworn in as Secretary of State on Tuesday. Since taking office, he has been busy with his diplomatic duties. His first multilateral meeting was with foreign ministers from the Quad countries—Australia, India, and Japan. Additionally, Rubio held his first bilateral meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar.

Rubio’s Diplomatic Calls

On Wednesday, Rubio had a series of phone calls with several of his counterparts from different countries. These included discussions with officials from South Korea, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Indonesia. He also had a conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Secretary of State, Rubio’s early travels and meetings signify his commitment to fostering strong international relationships and addressing global challenges.