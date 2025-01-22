Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Trump 2.0 Prioritises US-India Relations’: Dr. S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday. This marked Rubio’s first bilateral meeting since taking office under the Trump 2.0 administration.

‘Trump 2.0 Prioritises US-India Relations’: Dr. S. Jaishankar and Marco Rubio Discuss Bilateral Ties

India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday. This marked Rubio’s first bilateral meeting since taking office under the Trump 2.0 administration. Held on the sidelines of the Quad meeting, the discussion underscored a mutual commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership and tackling regional and global challenges.

Key Discussions and Priorities Between EAM Jaishankar And Rubio

Dr. Jaishankar described the meeting as a significant step forward in the evolving relationship between the two countries. Highlighting the Trump administration’s emphasis on fostering stronger ties, he said, “It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They’re clearly prioritizing the bilateral relationship.”

The Minister noted that the groundwork laid during President Trump’s first term and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership had built a strong foundation for the partnership. This meeting served as a continuation of that progress, with both nations reaffirming their shared vision for the future.

EAM Jaishankar’s Focus on the Quad and Indo-Pacific Cooperation

A significant portion of the discussion revolved around the Quad, a strategic grouping of the US, India, Japan, and Australia. Dr. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of enhancing the Quad’s activities to promote regional security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

“A very strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire as well to take the Quad further, to intensify its activities,” he stated. This reflects a shared ambition to counter regional threats and ensure a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Building Trust and Ambition in Bilateral Relations

The meeting also focused on the high level of trust and convergence between India and the United States. Dr. Jaishankar expressed confidence in the relationship’s potential, saying, “We have a very strong degree of trust today between India and the United States, and there is a lot of good that we can do together on regional and global issues.”

Although the discussions were broad and did not delve deeply into specifics, both leaders agreed on the need to be “bolder, bigger, and more ambitious” in advancing bilateral relations. “This was the first day of the administration, so we had a broad brush conversation… but there was an agreement, a consensus between us that we need to be bolder, bigger, and more ambitious,” he added.

EAM Jaishankar Highlights Key Areas of Collaboration

The conversation highlighted critical areas for cooperation, including:

  • Defense Partnerships: Expanding defense ties to enhance strategic capabilities.
  • Emerging Technologies: Collaboration in advanced technology sectors like AI, cybersecurity, and space exploration.
  • Regional Stability: Promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific through coordinated efforts.

The leaders also discussed the importance of addressing global challenges such as climate change, economic recovery, and health security.

Dr. Jaishankar acknowledged the vital role played by the Indian-American community in strengthening ties between the two nations. With five individuals of Indian origin currently serving in the US Congress, their contributions reflect their integration and influence in shaping US-India relations.

ALSO READ: Trump Cancels The Biden-Era App Designed To Aid Illegal Migrants In Achieving Legal Status

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 S. Jaishankar

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Weather Today: Light Rain EmbracesParts Of Delhi; Is The Winter Saying Goodbye Or Is Delhi Bracing For Harsher Temperatures?

Weather Today: Light Rain EmbracesParts Of Delhi; Is The Winter Saying Goodbye Or Is Delhi...

Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

Two Students Shot In Nashville High School’s Cafeteria, Suspect No Longer A Threat

‘That’s The One Thing We Did’: New Zealanders Defend Legacy of Sir Ernest Rutherford Against Trump’s Atom-Splitting Claim

‘That’s The One Thing We Did’: New Zealanders Defend Legacy of Sir Ernest Rutherford Against...

Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

Three Hostages Released By Hamas Were Given Mysterious Parting Gift Bags- Here’s What It Contained

‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For Guidance

‘May God Bless You’: Biden’s Message To Trump Revealed Featuring Blessings And A Wish For...

Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina Joke On SNL

Scarlett Johansson Was Asked ‘Would You Be Okay?’ Over Husband Colin Jost Cracking A Vagina

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s Why!

Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan Got Annoyed With Daughter Of A Rich Film Producer- Here’s

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

I Am Happy To Retire, Says Rashmika Mandanna At Chhaava Trailer Launch

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox