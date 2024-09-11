Biden And Obama Applauds Kamala Harris Following Debate Win Against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to dominate in the second presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to dominate in the second presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, with the two candidates sparring over a range of polarizing issues including abortion, illegal immigration, and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

According to Al Jazeera, Trump’s rhetoric throughout the debate was erratic, lacking focus and struggling to stay on message. His approach seemed more focused on attacking Harris rather than presenting coherent arguments. In contrast, Harris launched pointed criticisms at Trump, labeling him a “disgrace” on multiple occasions.

Both Trump and Harris are the official presidential candidates for their respective parties after accepting their nominations earlier this year. The first presidential debate, held in June between President Biden and Trump, raised concerns about Biden’s age. Following this debate, Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris.

Biden and Obama’s Praise for Harris

Following the debate, President Joe Biden praised Harris, calling her the “best choice” to lead the country forward. In a post on X, Biden stated, “America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back.”

Kamala Harris echoed a similar sentiment in her post-debate statement, declaring, “We are not going back.”

Key Debate Issues

During the debate, Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of illegal migration and the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, branding them as the “worst in history.” Harris defended her administration’s support for Ukraine and Israel, attacked Trump on abortion, and promised to be a president for “all Americans.”

Trump attempted to portray Harris as a far-left candidate with extreme policies, including open-border agendas and gun confiscation. In response, Harris questioned Trump’s fitness for office and labeled him a “disgrace.” Trump further branded Harris as a “Marxist” and alleged plans to “confiscate everybody’s gun,” which Harris refuted by pointing out that she and her vice presidential pick, Tim Walz, are gun owners.

Reactions from Obama and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama praised Harris’s performance, stating, “Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. @KamalaHarris will be a president for all Americans.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also expressed strong support for Harris, asserting, “After tonight’s debate there should be no doubt – no room for discussion – @KamalaHarris is the only candidate in this race who is ready to be President.” She urged supporters to actively campaign and vote, emphasizing the importance of every vote in what promises to be a close race.

The US presidential elections are scheduled for November 5 this year.

