UAE’s New Diplomats Sworn In: Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Ceremony

A new batch of diplomats was sworn in before Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Ceremony Highlights

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the 55 newly appointed diplomats, expressing his confidence in their ability to represent the UAE with distinction. He encouraged them to work collaboratively and with dedication to elevate the country’s international standing and strengthen its relationships with nations around the world.

Role and Expectations

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the crucial role these diplomats will play in spreading the UAE’s message of tolerance, peace, human fraternity, and global cooperation. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling the aspirations of nations for development and prosperity.

The newly sworn-in diplomats expressed their pride in joining the diplomatic corps and affirmed their eagerness to serve their country.

Attendees

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several prominent officials, including:

Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State

Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organisations

Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs

Maha Taysir Barakat, Assistant Minister for Medical Affairs and Life Sciences

Khaled Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Abdullah Mohamed Al-Blooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services

Faisal Issa Lutfi, Assistant Undersecretary for Consular Affairs

Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs

The ceremony underscored the UAE’s commitment to enhancing its diplomatic efforts and fostering international relations.

