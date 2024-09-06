Who Is Barack Obama’s Half Brother, Why Malik Obama Backs Trump?

Ahead of the 2024 US presidential election, Kenyan-American businessman & half-brother of former President Barack Obama has recently announced his support for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Taking to X, Malik Obama said ”I am Malik Obama. I’m a registered Republican and I’m voting for President Donald Trump.”

I am Malik Obama. I’m a registered Republican and I’m voting for President Donald Trump. — Malik Obama (@ObamaMalik) September 4, 2024

This endorsement comes amidst intrigue stirred by a viral photo featuring Tim Walz’s distant family in “Walz’s For Trump” T-shirts, adding a layer of complexity to Malik Obama’s decision.

Earlier, Malik Obama has previously backed Trump against Democratic candidates supported by his half-brother, including Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton.

In an interview with The New York Post, he expressed his admiration for Trump, saying “I like Trump because he speaks from the heart. Make America Great Again is a great slogan; I would like to meet him.”

Why Does Malik Obama Support Donald Trump?

Meanwhile, Malik Obama has labeled Barack Obama a “deep disappointment” and has blamed Hillary Clinton for his disaffection with the Democratic Party. He has also been a guest at Trump campaign events, such as in 2016, and reaffirmed his support, saying he is “110% still with Trump.”

Once the best man at Barack Obama’s wedding to Michelle Robinson in 1992 and even visited the White House during his half-brother’s presidency, Malik’s support shifted after he perceived Barack Obama as self-centered.

Taking to X in 2022, Malik Obama claimed “I stuck with Barack Obama all through his presidency, until I realized he was all about himself. That’s when I ditched him for President Trump.”

Further, he also voiced his conservative views on social issues like same-sex marriage and abortion on social media.

Responding to Trump’s pledge for free IVF treatments if re-elected, Malik Obama said “We Want More Babies. My President.”

Brief Information On Malik Obama

A Kenyan-American businessman and philanthropist, Malik Obama is known for his surprising political endorsements and personal controversies.

Born in Kenya and now a U.S. citizen, Malik is the lead ambassador for Puppet, a software configuration management tool. His U.S. career includes roles at notable organizations such as the American Red Cross, Lockheed Martin, and Fannie Mae.

He once ran for governor in Siaya, Kenya—his father’s hometown—but received only 1% of the vote. Despite this setback, Malik’s ambitions continue across both continents.

His personal life has been marked by controversy. While reports in 2012 suggested he had twelve wives, Malik has clarified that he has three.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Barack Obama has been fraught with tension. Once a close family member and best man at Barack’s wedding, their bond has deteriorated over time.

Moreover, he has also criticized Barack for not supporting his foundation and has expressed dissatisfaction with various aspects of Barack’s presidency, including U.S. actions in Libya.