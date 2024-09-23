Biden and Vietnam’s President to Strengthen Ties Amid Growing Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Vietnam's President and ruling Communist Party Chief, To Lam, this Wednesday.

In a continued effort to enhance strategic partnerships, U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Vietnam’s President and ruling Communist Party Chief, To Lam, this Wednesday, according to an official statement from the White House. The meeting will occur during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, as first reported by Reuters.

The summit between the two leaders underscores the Biden administration’s ongoing push to deepen relations with Vietnam, a critical manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia. These efforts are part of a broader strategy aimed at countering the growing influence of Russia and China, both of which maintain strong ties with Vietnam.

Elevating Diplomatic and Economic Relations

President Biden’s commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam has been evident since his official visit to Hanoi in September last year. During that trip, Biden secured pivotal agreements on semiconductors and critical minerals, solidifying economic cooperation. Additionally, Biden succeeded in upgrading Vietnam’s diplomatic standing, putting it on par with the United States’ relationships with China and Russia.

This week’s meeting represents another key moment in the evolving partnership, with both nations eyeing further collaborations that can benefit their shared strategic interests.

To Lam’s First U.S. Visit as Party Chief

To Lam, who was appointed as Vietnam’s most powerful figure in early August, will be making his first official trip to the United States since assuming his role. In addition to his planned meeting with President Biden, Lam will also deliver remarks at the U.N. General Assembly.

Beyond diplomatic engagements, Lam’s itinerary includes discussions with leaders from major U.S. corporations, including tech giants Alphabet’s Google and Meta, the parent company of Facebook. These talks are expected to focus on deepening business and technological partnerships between Vietnam and U.S. firms, particularly in the rapidly growing digital sector.

Human Rights Concerns Addressed Prior to the Visit

In a noteworthy development ahead of To Lam’s visit, the Vietnamese government released several high-profile political activists from prison. These releases come before the activists’ scheduled end-of-term sentences, signaling potential concessions to U.S. concerns over human rights issues in Vietnam.

Among those released was Tran Huynh Duy Thuc, a prominent activist sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2010 on charges of subversion. Also freed was environmental advocate Hoang Thi Minh Hong, who had been serving a three-year sentence for tax fraud following her conviction last September. The timing of these releases is seen by some observers as an effort to ease international pressure before Lam’s diplomatic mission.

Lam’s U.S. visit will also be followed by a stop in Cuba, underscoring Vietnam’s enduring relations with its long-time communist ally. Cuba remains one of Vietnam’s closest partners, with the two countries sharing a common history of communist leadership and political ideology.

