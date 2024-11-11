Biden, Harris Mark Veterans Day In First Public Appearance After Election Loss

The first public appearance by both since the election, President Joe Biden joined his Vice President Kamala Harris at Arlington National Cemetery, where the two would pay homage to military heroes

The first public appearance by both since the election, President Joe Biden joined his Vice President Kamala Harris at Arlington National Cemetery, where the two would pay homage to military heroes by laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in a dignified ceremony.

Speech at Arlington National Cemetery

Immediately after the ceremony, Biden and Harris headed to the memorial amphitheater. There, the president delivered a tremendous speech to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans. Recalling his experience as commander in chief, Biden said that people in uniform-in particular those who died for the nation- endured so much.

It has been the greatest honor of my life, to lead you, to serve you, to care for you, to defend you, just as you defended us, generation after generation after generation,” Biden said. “You are the greatest fighting force, and this is not hyperbole, the finest fighting force in the history of the world.”

Increasing Care for Veterans Exposed to Toxic Burn Pits

He also spoke to the efforts being made to expand health care services for veterans, especially those exposed to toxic burn pits. The president mentioned that the Department of Veterans Affairs will expand a list of cancers the PACT Act encompasses, legislation signed by him with the aim of giving better care to veterans who served in hazardous smoke conditions posed by burn pits for long-term health risks.

A Sacred Obligation: Caring for Military Families

Biden started by setting the tone for the necessity of the country to care for those it sends into danger. “America’s truly sacred obligation is to prepare those it sends into harm’s way and care for them when they come home, or don’t,” he said. And then, in appreciation of military families, he said, “their sacrifices are never forgotten.”.

“To all the military families, to all those with a loved one still missing or unaccounted for, to all Americans grieving the loss of a loved one who wore the uniform, Jill and I want you to know we see you, we thank you and we’ll never stop working to meet our sacred obligation to you and your family,” Biden said.

Personal Tragedy and Paying Homage to His Son

Then he emerged to make some personal comments, paying tribute to his son Beau Biden who served in the Delaware Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq in 2008. Beau Biden died last year of brain cancer at the age of 46.

Biden took some time to also pay respects to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with dignity.

After laying the wreath, President Biden and Vice President Harris stood appropriately over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as the national anthem was played. “Taps” was played, and the president and vice president, along with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, laid hands on their hearts in mourning those who lost their life for their country.

White House Reception for Veterans Bidens and Harrises

The couple hosted a meeting for veterans and service members and their families at the White House before heading to Arlington. Later, Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined them as they made their way to the cemetery for the commemoration.

First public appearance with Bidens since the election loss

This visit was the first public appearance of President Biden and Vice President Harris following the election loss by Harris to former President Donald Trump. It is reported that even after losing the election, both Biden and Harris have remained in constant contact with their counterparts. As indicated in various reports, Biden called former President Donald Trump over the phone recently, while Harris spoke with incumbent President Donald Trump over the telephone.

A Visit to Gravesite of Beau Biden

After the ceremony, President Biden returned to Delaware to pay his respects to his late son. He attended the unveiling of a plaque in Claymont that honors Beau and visited his son’s gravesite, where he reflected on the deep personal loss that continues to frame his life.

Private Visit to a Gravesite by Harris and Emhoff

Before leaving Arlington, the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, visited a gravesite. The White House did not identify her, but it was an appropriate component to the somberness of the day’s events.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Second Term: Military Overhaul On the Horizon