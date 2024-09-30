Biden’s Response To Governors After Hurricane Helene

Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
President Joe Biden announced on Monday that he has spoken with the governors of Georgia and North Carolina following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Helene. The storm has claimed over 100 lives and left millions without power due to extensive damage to communication systems.

During his conversation with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Biden confirmed he plans to visit the state later this week, likely on Wednesday or Thursday. He mentioned the possibility of asking Congress to hold a special session to approve additional funding for recovery efforts.

Biden reported grim statistics from the hurricane’s aftermath: at least 100 confirmed deaths and around 600 people still unaccounted for. “We will be there with you as long as it takes,” he assured, stressing his administration’s dedication to supporting recovery efforts.

Emergency responders in North Carolina are racing against time to locate missing individuals, three days after the hurricane struck the southeastern U.S. Biden also addressed criticism from Republican candidate Donald Trump, who accused him and Vice President Kamala Harris of being disengaged during the disaster. Trump claimed at a Pennsylvania rally that Biden was “sleeping” instead of responding and noted that Harris was attending fundraisers in California.

In response, Biden explained that emergency responders advised against an immediate visit, as it could hinder rescue operations. He reiterated his intention to travel to affected areas “as soon as possible” to provide federal assistance.

The Biden-Harris administration is working closely with state officials to coordinate relief efforts and ensure that support reaches those in need. As recovery efforts continue, Biden’s leadership and commitment to assisting those affected by Hurricane Helene remain crucial in addressing the challenges posed by this devastating event.

