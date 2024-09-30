Devastation continues to unfold in North Carolina as Hurricane Helene wreaks havoc across the state, resulting in at least 30 fatalities and many others reported missing in Buncombe County alone. The storm, which made landfall in Florida and swept through Georgia before hitting the Carolinas, has left a trail of catastrophic flooding and destruction.

As the extent of the damage becomes clearer, emergency officials, including Ryan Cole from Buncombe County, described the situation as “biblical devastation.” Buncombe County, home to the mountain city of Asheville, has emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas, with the storm being labeled the most significant natural disaster many officials have ever witnessed.

Nationwide, the death toll has risen to at least 116 since Hurricane Helene struck Florida on Thursday, and this number is expected to increase as rescue teams reach more impacted areas. After making landfall as a powerful hurricane, Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it moved northward, with most casualties reported in North and South Carolina.

On Sunday evening, officials confirmed that 30 people had died in Buncombe County, with approximately 1,000 individuals still unaccounted for as rescue operations continue. Many residents returned to find their homes completely destroyed, while emergency crews battle widespread power outages, downed trees, and hundreds of road closures.

“This storm has brought catastrophic devastation of historic proportions,” stated North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. The American Red Cross has opened over 140 shelters across southeastern states for those who evacuated their homes, with more than 2,000 people currently utilizing these facilities.

Erin Quevedo, owner of a flooded salon in Buncombe County, described the damage, stating, “The salon was completely destroyed. It looks like the water came up to about five feet inside. Right now, all we’re doing is trying to salvage what we can.”

Ongoing rescue operations have seen the North Carolina National Guard successfully rescue more than 119 individuals, including an infant. Major General Todd Hunt noted that the largest rescue involved 41 people north of Asheville.

In the aftermath of the storm, long lines have formed at the few petrol stations still operating, and supermarkets have been overwhelmed with customers seeking bottled water. The estimated damage from Hurricane Helene is projected to be between $95 billion and $110 billion nationwide, though the full scope of destruction will take time to assess.

Federal emergencies have been declared in six states, including Florida and Georgia, as the search for survivors continues. President Joe Biden, who was briefed by Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), expressed the overwhelming nature of the devastation, urging rapid support for storm survivors and the deployment of additional teams to North Carolina.

As the situation remains critical, the White House has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris will visit affected regions as soon as it is safe to do so without interfering with ongoing rescue efforts. Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign has indicated that he will visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday.

Although Hurricane Helene has weakened, forecasters warn that high winds, continued flooding, and the potential for tornadoes may persist. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has cautioned that up to 25 named storms could occur in 2024, with a few already forming, including Helene. The official end of the hurricane season is not until November 30, indicating that more storms could be on the horizon.